The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is set to launch a diverse series of cultural events throughout June, offering visitors opportunities to discover new skills, expand their knowledge, and nurture their talents. To inaugurate the month’s programme, the library will host a dynamic workshop in collaboration with the Dubai National Theatre. Centred around Romeo & Juliet, this session will explore character development, conflict, and dramatic language, aiming to elevate participants’ writing and performance abilities. Under the evocative theme Rhythm of Dialects, the library will present a remarkable poetry evening celebrating the richness of spoken dialects from Egypt, the Levant, and the Gulf. Accompanied by live musical performances, the evening promises an immersive cultural experience, showcasing the depth of Arab heritage and the diversity of creative expression. A select group of renowned poets will contribute to this memorable event. Adding a historical dimension to the calendar, the library will organise a two-day exhibition titled Emirati Treasures Sealed by History: From Memory Archives to Treasures for Generations, in collaboration with the Emirates Philatelic Association. The exhibition will display a rare collection of stamps marking pivotal moments in the UAE’s history. A dedicated workshop and discussion session will provide insights into the art of collecting, documenting, and preserving national memory. For students and job seekers, the Ready for the Workplace – Beyond the CV workshop will offer practical guidance for thriving in today’s evolving job market. Participants will learn how to establish a professional presence, upgrade their LinkedIn profiles, and develop essential tools for a confident career launch—going far beyond the traditional CV. Highlighting international collaboration, the library will also host a three-day Korean Film Festival. Eight acclaimed films, including JAURIM and The Wonderland, will be screened, with a Q&A session featuring one of the directors. The festival will also include a traditional Korean musical performance using heritage instruments, creating a multi-sensory cultural experience for attendees. In collaboration with Cineolio, the library will organise Cineolio’sCinenights at its indoor theater. The evening will feature the screening of Egyptian-German production Dry Hot Summers (2015) by director Sherif El Bendary, the South Korean film Galloper (2024) by director Han-Wool Oh, and the Chinese film Run, Let’s Run (2024) by director Yinxiao Ran. The evening aims to promote cultural exchange and highlight diverse films from different countries. In partnership with the International Ikebana Foundation, the library will present a unique workshop on Ikebana—the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement. This interactive session will introduce participants to the principles of balance, harmony, and mindfulness through authentic Japanese floral design, blending natural beauty with deep cultural philosophy. To learn more about the June programme, register for events free of charge, or stay updated on activities throughout the year, please visit the official website www.mbrl.ae and follow the library’s social media channels. Through these initiatives, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library reaffirms its role as a leading cultural and knowledge hub in Dubai, committed to enriching the community and opening new horizons for creativity and expression.