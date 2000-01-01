The World Between Lines And Symbols: An Interactive Art Workshop At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

The World Between Lines And Symbols: An Interactive Art Workshop At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
(8 July 2025)

  

As part of its ongoing efforts to empower young minds and promote the role of women, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosted an art workshop titled “The World Between Lines and Symbols” in collaboration with SEA MORE. Polish architect Tyska Lewandowska, a specialist in urban planning and wooden map design, led the session.

The workshop delved into the fascinating world of maps and atlases, offering participants an engaging blend of creativity and precision. Attendees explored the art of cartography from both historical and technical perspectives, from the earliest clay maps of Babylon and the contributions of Greek and Arab geographers to the modern revolution brought by satellite imagery and geographic information systems.

Lewandowska shared her journey of turning passion into a business, merging urban design with the marine environment through her handcrafted layered wooden maps, which portray ocean depths and land topography. She also presented live samples of her work, where art meets geography.

Participants learned to interpret map language, including symbols, contour lines, coordinate systems, and projection types, before creating their paper maps using basic tools and planning techniques.

Lewandowska highlighted the evolution of maps into powerful digital tools that now serve various sectors, from everyday navigation to scientific research and city planning. Despite these technological advancements, she stressed that maps remain essential for understanding the world around us.

The workshop attracted a wide and diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds and witnessed lively engagement. Participants expressed their appreciation for the library’s initiative and the chance to take part in such a unique and hands-on experience.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library continues to offer innovative programmes that inspire young people and broaden their creative horizons.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance