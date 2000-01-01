During its participation in 66th Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the WIPO in Switzerland

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, led the UAE delegation at the 66th series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The meetings commenced at the Organization’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and will continue until 17 July. H.E. Bin Touq emphasized that, under the visionary leadership of the UAE, the country has established a world-class intellectual property (IP) protection system, which serves as a cornerstone of its knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy. He highlighted the UAE’s comprehensive strategy to modernize IP legislation and policies, ensuring robust frameworks for trademarks, creative works, and innovations that not only safeguard intellectual property but also actively promote its development and growth. H.E. said: “Over recent years, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism has spearheaded strategic initiatives to foster innovation and safeguard creative ideas, most notably through our comprehensive national IP system. This pioneering framework streamlines procedures, accelerates service delivery across all IP applications, raises awareness about creators’ rights protection, and delivers a seamless stakeholder experience in line with international best practices.” Furthermore, H.E. highlighted the launch of the Green IP initiative - a national program aimed at fast-tracking patent examinations for sustainable technologies, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to circular economy principles and eco-innovation. He also emphasized ongoing efforts to develop domestic expertise, including the trademark registration agent accreditation program conducted in partnership with the Emirates Intellectual Property Association (EIPA). Additionally, H.E. announced a pioneering initiative to establish an intangibleassets financing framework, creating a standardized IP valuation system to improve funding access and liquidity for selected SMEs and startups in the digital and technology sectors. “The UAE has also introduced a pioneering collective license management system for music rights — a landmark regulatory advancement that brings structure to the entire music value chain, including composition, songwriting, performance, production, and publishing. The Emirates Music Rights Association was awarded the first license, followed by Music Nation. This strategic move aims to foster the sector’s growth and develop a knowledge-based creative economy driven by innovation,” H.E. Bin Touq added. In addition, H.E. Bin Touq highlighted the UAE’s launch of its first Geographical Indications system — a historic initiative that formally protects distinctive national products tied to specific regions in the country. The inaugural registration phase recognizes four iconic products embodying the UAE’s cultural and geographical identity: honey from the Hatta region; ceramics from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah; Dabbas dates from the Al Dhafra region; and traditional palm frond products crafted across various emirates, reflecting the nation’s rich artisanal heritage. His Excellency added: “We firmly believe that intellectual property serves as a fundamental catalyst for enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness and sustaining its long-term growth. Therefore, we are actively expanding our international partnerships by joining key global treaties and agreements related to intellectual property. Notable among these are the Lisbon Agreement for the Protection of Appellations of Origin and their International Registration, the Budapest Treaty, which fosters a supportive research environment in the field of microorganisms, and the Strasbourg Agreement concerning the International Patent Classification. These steps have contributed to improving the efficiency of the national intellectual property system, expanding the scope ofinternational protection it offers.” His Excellency emphasized the importance of concluding negotiations on the adoption of the Protection of Broadcasting Organizations Treaty and the treaties on Traditional Knowledge and Traditional Cultural Expressions, following the successful adoption of the Genetic Resources Treaty and the Riyadh Design Law Treaty. He reaffirmed the UAE’s full support for the organization’s ongoing efforts in this regard. The UAE is actively considering the proposal to host an external office of WIPO in the country, in line with its status as a regional and global hub for innovation and technology. His Excellency further underscored the importance of advancing dialogue on the inclusion of the Arabic language within the Madrid System, as this would foster greater linguistic diversity and empower Arabic-speaking communities to fully access and benefit from the Organization’s services. The Minister of Economy and Tourism concluded his remarks by reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to continuing constructive cooperation with the Organization and its member states to strengthen international IP protection, support the growth of creative economies around the world, and keep pace with the digital transformations in this vital sector. UAE's IP sector continues to achieve record-breaking results His Excellency reviewed key indicators demonstrating the continued growth of the UAE’s national IPsystem. He highlighted that by the end of May 2025, the total number of registered national and international trademarks exceeded 385,774. In addition, registered IP works recorded a growth of 33.23 per cent during the first five months of this year compared to the same period in 2024. In 2024, the Ministry recorded an increase in the total number of national and international trademark registration applications, which reached 33,874 from 31,288 in 2023, representing an 8per cent growth. Furthermore, the number of registered trademarks nearly doubled during the same year, rising to 31,535 from 16,712 in 2023, achieving an impressive 89per cent growth. Between January and May 2025, a total of 15,179 new trademarks were registered. Regarding copyrights, the UAE recorded a 28.93 per cent increase in IP registrations in 2024, reaching a total of 2,763 IP works compared to 2,143 in 2023. This growth highlights the rising public awareness on the importance of protecting authors’ rights, as well as the increasing confidence of creators and innovators in the country’s legislative framework. Recent indicators also show sustained growth in the industrial property sector, driven by enhanced legislations and streamlined procedures. The number of patent and utility certificate applications increased to 3,622 in 2024, compared to 3,415 in 2023, reflecting a 6 per cent growth. From January to May 2025, applications saw a further increase of 19.43 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. As for industrial designs, the number of applications grew from 1,134 in 2023 to 1,252 in 2024, reflecting an annual growth of 10.41 per cent. The sector witnessed a remarkable 70per cent surge in design applications during the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, highlighting the UAE’s attractive investment environment and the growing interest of companies and inventors in protecting their innovations.