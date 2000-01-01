Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets Top High School Achievers In The UAE, Commends Their Academic Excellence #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets Top High School Achievers In The UAE, Commends Their Academic Excellence
(14 July 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with top high school achievers from across the country, praising their outstanding academic performance. His Highness expressed his pride in their accomplishments, which he said reflect a spirit of determination and excellence.

During the meeting that took place at the Union House in Dubai, His Highness commended the students for their efforts in setting a high standard for educational success, noting that knowledge and learning are fundamental pillars for national progress and prosperity.

Addressing the students, His Highness encouraged them to view this milestone as a guiding light for the future, urging them to aim higher and deepen their contributions to the development of their nation and society. “We celebrate the achievements of the nation’s top students and extend our appreciation to their families and teachers, whose support was essential to this success,” His Highness said. “These accomplishments are a source of immense pride, and we look forward to seeing these students make even greater strides across various fields of knowledge.”

His Highness added: “We share this joy today because we believe that success in education is the beginning of all success, and academic excellence is the cornerstone upon which all future achievements are built.” He continued: “The top-performing students are shining examples we are proud of. This achievement is not the final stop, but the beginning of a long journey of distinction. We expect this path of excellence to continue, serving as an inspiration to others.”

The studentsexpressed their gratitude at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, describing his words as a lasting source of motivation that will guide them in theiracademic and personal journeys.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance