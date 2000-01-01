Emirates Post Introduces DHL’s Express Easy Service At Select Branches #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Emirates Post Introduces DHL’s Express Easy Service At Select Branches
(15 July 2025)

  

Emirates Post, the UAE’s official postal service provider, has signed a strategic agreement with DHL Express UAE, the global leader in international express logistics, to launch DHL’s ‘Express Easy’ service at select Emirates Post branches. The partnership marks a landmark milestone in developing the national postal network into a globally connected service platform that prioritises simplicity, access, and customer empowerment. Furthermore, it reflects both entities’ shared commitment to providing agile, customer-focused solutions that support the evolving needs of individuals, entrepreneurs, and SMEs.

DHL’s ‘Express Easy’ service aims to streamline international shipping by offering a user-friendly and all-inclusivepricing, making it easier for individuals and small businesses to send packages all across the globe with greater ease and transparency. Moreover, by integrating DHL’s trusted global logistics capabilities with Emirates Post’s local expertise and reach, the initiative strengthens the UAE’s stature as a leading international trade and eCommerce hub.

This collaboration with DHL marks a strategic milestone in a broader strategy to transform Emirates Post branches into dynamic hubs offering a wide range of services to serve individuals and businesses.

With a legacy of trusted service in the UAE, DHL continues to connect the nation to over 220 countries and territories worldwide,empowering customers to trade, grow, and connect globally with confidence.

Together, Emirates Post and DHL are creating smarter, more connected logistics solutions that drive innovation, support economic growth, and make global shipping easier for everyone in the UAE.

