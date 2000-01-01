Dubai’s real estate sector recorded an exceptional performance in H1 2025, further reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global hub in this vital sector. According to data issued by the Dubai Land Department, the number of real estate transactions reached 125,538, up from 99,947 during the same period in 2024, an increase of 26%. The total value of these transactions reached approximately AED431 billion, compared to AED345 billion last year — a 25% rise — highlighting the strong growth momentum in the market. The total number of real estate procedures, encompassing sales, leases, and other transaction types, exceeded 1.3 million during the same period, reflecting growing confidence among investors and stakeholders, along with sustained demand across Dubai’s diverse real estate segments. Surge in investment Dubai’s real estate investment market delivered outstanding results in the first half of the year, attracting 94,717 investors — a 26% increase — who completed 118,132 investments valued at approximately AED326 billion. This represents a 39% rise from AED234 billion during the same period last year, highlighting Dubai’s sustained appeal to investors across diverse segments and nationalities. The number of new investors in Dubai’s real estate market reached 59,075, with investments totalling AED157 billion, a 22% increase in the number of investors and a 40% growth in investment value. Notably, residents in the UAE accounted for 45% of these new investors,highlighting the success of strategies aimed at converting tenants into homeowners. This also underscores the attractiveness of the local market for long-term stability, the resilience of Dubai’s property ownership ecosystem and the effectiveness of its incentive-driven initiatives. Women’s investments surpass AED73 billion Women played a pivotal role in driving market activity, investing AED73.2 billion during this period with 34,792 transactions made by 30,487 female investors. This highlights the growing influence of women in shaping Dubai’s real estate landscape and advancing economic diversity. By nationality, GCC investors contributed AED22.56 billion in investments, Arab investors AED28.4 billion, and foreign investors AED228.35 billion. These figures underscore Dubai’s strong position as a global real estate investmenthub and its continued ability to attract capital from around the world, supported by an advanced regulatory environment, world-class infrastructure, and initiatives centred on growth and sustainability. This exceptional performance also highlights the strength and resilience of Dubai’s real estate sector and its capacity to sustain growth under varying conditions. These results have been driven by the visionary leadership’s forward-looking initiatives aimed at accelerating national economic progress, bolstering investor confidence, and achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033. Strong performance across Dubai Several areas in Dubai recorded remarkable performance in terms of the number of real estate transactions in the first half of 2025. Al Barsha South Fourth topped the list with 10,469 transactions, followed by Al Yalayis 1 with 7,595 transactions, and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 7,178 transactions. Other high-performing areas included Business Bay (6,601), Dubai Marina (6,428), Airport City (5,569), Jebel Ali First (4,275), Al Thanyah Fifth (3,956), Burj Khalifa (3,670), and Meaisem First (3,643). This diverse activity highlights the depth and dynamism of Dubai’s real estate landscape. In terms of transaction value, Dubai Marina led the market with AED25.1 billion, followed by Business Bay at AED22.5 billion, Burj Khalifa at AED17.1 billion, and Palm Jumeirah at AED16.96 billion, underscoring the concentration of luxury investments in these prime locations. Other high-value areas included Al Yalayis 1 (AED15.7 billion), Meaisem Second (AED15.4 billion), Wadi Al Safa 5 (AED15.3 billion), Airport City (AED15.2 billion), and Al Barsha South Fourth (AED14.9 billion). Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens also stood out, registering AED14.5 billion in transaction value, reflecting the expanding landscape of investment-attractive areas and rising demand for diverse real estate developments. The Dubai Land Department remains committed to fostering a transparent and efficient real estate ecosystem by enhancing digital services, boosting market competitiveness, and aligning legislation with incentive-driven initiatives. DLD reaffirms its ongoing efforts to implement the goals of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three economic cities and ensure the sustainability of the real estate sector as a key pillar of the emirate’s economic diversification.