His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Mina Al Hamriya today to review progress on the port’s ongoing development and its expanding role in advancing regional and global trade. “We’re transforming our ports into dynamic gateways that not only connect the world and accelerate the flow of goods but also drive innovation and opportunity. Our goal isn’t just to compete, but to lead global trade with a transformative vision and new standards. We want Dubai to be the first choice for traders, the trusted route for commerce, and the most dynamic hub in the world’s supply chains,” His Highness said. During the tour, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed on the port’s strategic role in supporting the UAE’s food security and facilitating trade across the Arabian Gulf, particularly in perishables and livestock. DP World officials also outlined future infrastructure plans to meet surging regional demand. His Highness also approved a major project at Mina Al Hamriya involving the construction of a 700-metre quay with a 12-metre draft, designed to accommodate larger vessels and expand the port’s cargo-handling capability. These developments build on the port’s 2024 expansion, which added 1,150 metres of quay wall and significantly boosted berthing capacity. The port now handles a growing mix of steel vessels, breakbulk cargo, RoRo, containers and traditional wooden dhows – preserving its legacy while embracing modern logistics.The port now offers a total of nearly 6.4 million sq. ft of storage space, up from 3.4 million, supporting Dubai’s growing trade ambitions. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “Mina Al Hamriya has been a vital part of Dubai’s trade sector for many decades, and we are committed to investing in the port’s growth while preserving its rich maritime heritage. This new expansion project will ensure Mina Al Hamriya continues to support our national economic vision while strengthening trade and food security across the region.” Once a local hub for wooden dhows, Mina Al Hamriya now handles a range of commodities with key markets in neighbouring countries. It remains a critical gateway for fruits and vegetables as well as livestock, with imports expected to reach 1 million head of cattle in 2025. Since last year’s upgrade, the port has also registered an 11% increase in vessel calls, rising from 2,430 in the first half of 2024 to 2,700 in the first half of 2025, reflecting strong customer demand.In H1 2025, the port handled trade worth approximately AED9.07 billion. The expansion of the port underlines Dubai’s continued investment in agile and future-ready infrastructure to enhance trade resilience and strengthen its position as a global maritime hub.