Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Mallathon, a major citywide fitness initiative, is set to kick off tomorrow (Friday) across leading shopping malls in Dubai, transforming indoor spaces into comfortable, air-conditioned walking and running tracks. Aligned with the Year of Community campaign, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 33, the initiative aims to foster a healthier, more active lifestyle by offering residents and visitors a safe and climate-controlled environment ideal for the summer months. The Dubai Mallathon is being organised across nine of the city’s most prominent malls, namely Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, Dubai Festival City, and Festival Plaza. Each location will feature safe, fully equipped indoor tracks, adding up to more than 10 kilometres. These facilities will be readily available to residents and visitors from 7to 10am throughout August.Various activities held as part of the Mallathon will engage the public daily across participating malls, offering both residents and visitors a remarkable opportunity to integrate fitness pursuits into their daily routines. A dynamic calendar of events, including sports challenges and community competitions for people of all ages and interests, is slated for the weekends as well. More than 40 iPhones, 10 tablets, shopping vouchers, gift cards, and other exciting prizes will be distributed during weekend events in a festive atmosphere designed to inspire wider public engagement and community cohesion. A holistic vision The Ministry of Defence affirmed its commitment to supporting national initiatives that promote public health and improve quality of life across Dubai and the UAE.“We adopt a holistic approach to building a cohesive, resilient society, recognising physical activity as vital to individual and collective wellbeing. Our participation in this initiative reflects our leadership’s vision to embed sport as a cornerstone of daily life and community identity,” the Ministry stated. Community-driven approach His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “This initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to promote the health and wellness of our community. It reinforces the importance of making physical activity a daily habit and underscores Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for sport. Whether in world-class indoor and outdoor venues or modern, globally recognised shopping malls, Dubai provides the ideal environment for active living. “The Mallathon brings dedicated tracks to some of Dubai’s most iconic malls, encouraging participants to embrace a fit lifestyle in a fun, accessible setting. From valuable prizes to dedicated activities for senior citizens, this initiative reflects our leadership’s commitment to ensuring that every member of society enjoys a high quality of life and stays actively engaged,” he added. The Dubai Mallathon stands out for its inclusive, community-driven approach. It brings together people from all walks of life including youth, children, senior citizens, mall staff, and members of the ‘MyDubai Communities’ initiative. Sponsored by the Ministry of Defence and organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the event is supported by a broad network of public and private partners. Wellness services are provided by Mai Dubai, the UAE Sports For All Federation, Al Tadawi Speciality Hospital, and the Dubai Cooperative Society, while Uber and Careem offer exclusive discounts for attendees commuting during the event hours. Free health check-ups The Mallathon also offers free health check-ups, nutritional consultations, and access to healthy food options provided by select restaurants and retail outlets, reinforcing the initiative’s wellness-first vision. Parallel initiative As part of the Mallathon, another initiative titled ‘Walking for Better Health’ will be hosted by the Community Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with the participating malls. This initiative will encourage senior citizens and residents to stay physically active in a secure, engaging space tailored to their needs. The initiative is designed not only to improve health and wellbeing but to affirm the valuable role senior citizens play within the community. Free participation Participation in Dubai Mallathon is free and open to everyone. Interested individuals can register via the official website www.dubaimallathon.aeand will receive a digital participation card upon registration.