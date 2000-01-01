Hamdan Bin Mohammed Witnesses Display Of Skills Of National Service Programme Recruits #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Witnesses Display Of Skills Of National Service Programme Recruits
(1 August 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, today witnessed a series of displaysthat showcased the skills of the 22nd cohort of the National Service Programme for 2024-2025. The event was held at the Seih Hafeer training centre, in the presence of Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, several senior officers of the Ministry of Defence, and families of the recruits.

His Highness praised the recruits’ discipline and readiness, noting that the military skills they have acquired prepare them to defend the nation with loyalty and dedication. He also commended the efforts of the National Service Programme’s leadership in advancing the UAE’s vision through high-level training and qualification.

“The physical and tactical readiness demonstrated by the National Service Programme recruits today reflects the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. This exceptional performance embodies the vision of our wise leadership to equip individuals with the capabilities needed to safeguard the nation’s achievements, protect its security, and contribute to its continued prosperity,” His Highness said.

“Preparing national personnel requires strategic investment in training that integrates advanced military knowledge, physical readiness, and tactical precision. What we witnessed today reflects a high level of professionalism and clearly demonstrates the capabilities acquired by National Service Programmerecruits, qualifying them to carry out defence duties with full competence,”Sheikh Hamdan added.

The demonstrations opened with the UAE national anthem, followed by a display that included advanced combat and tactical exercises, in addition to infantry formations, coordinated group manoeuvres, and field skills.

The recruits underwent comprehensive training that combined theoretical instruction, practical exercises, physical fitness, martial arts, and discipline—ensuring they are fully prepared to perform at the highest levels of field readiness and operational efficiency.

