His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited the ‘Dubai Dates’ exhibition organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center. During the visit, His Highness toured several pavilions and issued directives sanctioning a grant of AED1 million for exhibition participants in recognition of their efforts to preserve and promote the UAE’s rich cultural heritage. His Highness was accompanied during the tour by His Excellency Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, and departmental directors from the Center. His Highness was updated on key facets of the festival, including various sections dedicated to promoting date palms and their cultural and social significance.His Highness subsequently ordered the allocation of AED1 million as a grant to be distributed among the festival’s participants. The generous gesture reflects His Highness’s sustained support for the Center’s mission and his commitment to empowering initiatives that support both the advancement of Emirati heritage and the community. Expressing his deep gratitude and appreciation to the His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, His Excellency Bin Dalmookaffirmed that the generous support for the festival is nothing newbut represents the continuation of a legacy of leadership committed to strengthening national identity and cultural heritage. His ExcellencyBin Dalmook stated: “The visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed is a great honour for us, and his generous grant serves as a powerful motivation for all participants and organisers. His Highness’s directives represent the compass that guides our Center’s activities, defining our priorities and opening new avenues for innovation in heritage preservation.” He added: “The date palm is deeply rooted in the Emirati people’s culture and identity. His Highness’s presence with us clearly reflects the leadership’s strong commitment to this treasured legacy and its dedication to safely entrusting it to future generations in the most dignified and authentic form. “At the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, we continue to fulfil our role through such events by showcasing the cultural richness of Dubai and the UAE, guided by His Highness’s vision while staying committed to a comprehensive approach that both safeguards the past and builds for the future.”