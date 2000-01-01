Dubai Chambers recently organised a dedicated workshop aimed at highlighting its comprehensive suite of services designed to support the growth and competitiveness of the business community both locally and internationally. The online session attracted 180 representatives from across the private sector. Participants were introduced to the full range of programmes, initiatives, and services offered by the three chambers operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella – DubaiChamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. The workshop outlined efforts to drive the success and expansion of local companies, while creating new growth opportunities across diverse sectors in support of Dubai’s broader economic development. The session explored the benefits of membership with Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which plays a key role in facilitating business operations through essential services including the issuance of certificates of origin, processing of ATA Carnets, attestation of documents, and commercial mediation to resolve business disputes.It also detailed how membership enables companies to actively contribute to the development of business legislation through participation in Business Groups. Representing the interests of all major sectors in Dubai, these groups play a vital role in facilitating dialogue between government entities and the private sector to address policy matters and enhance Dubai’s economic competitiveness. Participants learned more about the chamber’s initiatives to support the international expansion of Dubai-based companies. These include organising targeted trade missions to connect local businesses with trusted partners in priority markets, as well as hosting workshops to raise awareness of regulatory frameworks and the latest legal developments relating to different sectors. The session also highlighted the strategy of Dubai International Chamber, which focuses on attracting foreign companies and investments to Dubai. This includes its efforts to bring multinational corporations to the emirate through a growing network of international representative offices. These offices promote Dubai’s competitive advantages, provide access to valuable market intelligence, and help drive foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to the emirate, while also supporting the international expansion of Dubai-based businesses. In addition, the workshop examined the role of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy in advancing the emirate’s digital transformation agenda and supporting the growth of Dubai’s startup ecosystem. Key initiatives showcased included Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors; the Business in Dubai platform, which provides convenient accessto corporate and operational services for companies looking to launch or expand in Dubai; and the Create Apps Championship, an initiative designed to position Dubai as a global leader in smart application development by attracting digital talent and encouraging entrepreneurs to pitch and develop innovative mobile app solutions. As a key enabler of Dubai’s economic growth, Dubai Chambers remains firmly committed to empowering businesses and supporting their expansion both within the emirate and across global markets. It continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the digital economy, protecting the interests of the business community, and positioning Dubai as a global hub for trade, innovation, and investment.