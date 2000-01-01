The summer phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has concluded following a month-long showcase of the city’s most exciting family-friendly attractions and indoor experiences. The campaign drew wide engagement from residents, visitors and content creators, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination during the summer season. The campaign is part of a year-round initiative to highlight the unique experiences that position Dubai as the best city to live, work and visit. The summer edition of the campaign turned the spotlight on the city’s extensive range of indoor attractions, immersive waterparks, children’s leisure venues and dynamic sports destinations, offering residents and tourists exciting opportunities to make the most of the season. The campaign saw participation from a diverse group of content creators and influencers who used various storytelling formats to spotlight Dubai’s offerings. The wide distribution of content across digital, broadcast, print and outdoor platforms ensured the campaign reached a broad audience both locally and globally. Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said:“The 2025 #DubaiDestinations summer campaign once again demonstrated the power of creative storytelling in highlighting the unique experiences Dubai offers during the warmer months. Through strategic partnerships and the contributions of a vibrant community of content creators, we were able to present a compelling narrative that inspired residents and visitors alike to explore the city’s diverse indoor, leisure and family-friendly destinations.” She added:“The campaign generated strong engagement across platforms, with over 19 million video views and more than 6,500 pieces of content shared. This response reflects the growing connection people have with the #DubaiDestinations initiative and underscores its role in reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a year-round destination that blends creativity, culture and world-class experiences.” The campaign presented a curated selection of experiences designed to appeal to families, children and adventure-seekers alike. From iconic indoor attractions such as Ski Dubai, IMG Worlds of Adventure and The Green Planet to family-favourite destinations including KidZania, Magic Planet, Adventure Zone and OliOli, the campaign highlighted the innovative infrastructure that enables year-round leisure in air-conditioned comfort. Complementing these were Dubai’s world-class waterparks—Aquaventure, Wild Wadi, Jungle Bay and LEGOLAND Water Park among them—which offered a blend of thrill, relaxation and family fun in vibrant outdoor settings. Collectively, these destinations reflect Dubai’s ability to deliver memorable leisure experiences regardless of season. A set of bilingual interactive guides issued by Brand Dubai throughout the campaign enabled residents and visitors to explore top-rated experiences and hidden gems across the emirate. The guides featured curated recommendations spanning children’s summer camps, seasonal activities, staycations, indoor sports destinations, and summer essentials. Strategic partnerships This year’s edition of the campaign was further amplified through partnerships with key government entities that helped enhance the visitor experience from the moment of arrival. A creative collaboration with Dubai Airports saw travellers arriving at Terminal 3 welcomed with complimentary soft-serve ice cream by KUHP, a homegrown brand that is part of the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network. An initiative of Brand Dubai, ‘Proudly from Dubai’ highlights the success stories of enterprises based and initiated in Dubai, exemplifying the spirit of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s business and entrepreneurial scene.This specific activation reflected the city’s commitment to creating memorable guest experiences while supporting innovative local businesses. In parallel, Brand Dubai partnered with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to distribute ‘souvenir passports’ to visitors approaching their counters at Dubai International Airport (DXB). Each booklet included a QR code linking to the official Dubai Destinations website, providing instant access to interactive guides and curated itineraries to encourage deeper exploration of the city’s summer offerings. Community-led storytelling As with previous editions, the campaign relied heavily on collaborative storytelling. A network of content creators, including photographers, videographers, animators, and influencers, produced a variety of creative content highlighting the vibrancy of Dubai’s summer landscape. This content was shared across leading social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and X, sparking interest among diverse audiences and inviting them to discover Dubai’s ever-evolving destination offering. Dubai’s growing popularity as a global destination was reaffirmed by the emirate’s strong tourism performance in the first half of 2025.The city welcomed 9.88 million international overnight visitors between January and June 2025, marking a 6% increase compared to the same period last year. Dubai International Airport also saw record footfall, handling over 46 million passengers in H1 2025, underscoring the emirate’s position as one of the world’s busiest and most connected travel hubs. Dubai was named one of the world’s top three destinations in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, the only city from the Middle East to feature in the global top tier. With the conclusion of the 2025 summer campaign, Brand Dubai continues preparations for upcoming seasonal editions of #DubaiDestinations, which will focus on outdoor experiences, cultural highlights and lifestyle activities suited to the cooler months. The campaign’s success underscores Dubai’s unique positioning as a destination that offers compelling experiences throughout the year.