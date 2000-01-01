The Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG33) is set to host the Middle East’s first-ever government pavilion at Gamescom 2025, the world’s largest gaming event, taking place in Cologne, Germany, from 20-24 August. Marking a historic milestone for the region’s gaming sector, the pavilion highlights Dubai’s commitment to becoming one of the world’s top 10 global gaming hubs by 2033 The DPG33 pavilion will showcase the city’s talent pool, as well as its exceptional facilities and infrastructure for game designers, developers, entrepreneurs, and production companies. Representing the Dubai government at the pavilion are the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). Launched in November 2023 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF, DPG33 aims to boost the emirate’s GDP by $1 billion and create 30,000 jobs in the gaming sector. Focused on advancing governance, talent development, global partnerships, industry support, and community engagement, the programme aims to create a vibrant ecosystem for gaming companies. Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, affirmed that Dubai’s participation with an official government pavilion at Gamescom underscores the emirate’s position as a leading hub for creative and digital industries. She said: “Dubai continues to strengthen its global competitiveness by focusing on innovation and exploring future opportunities. Our presence at Gamescom underscores the strength of an ecosystem that combines innovation, education, advanced technology, and talent development. It also reflects our growing leadership in digital creativity, while reinforcing Dubai’s presence on the global stage and building new international partnerships, all of which support our ambition to position Dubai among the world’s top 10 gaming hubs by 2033.” Her Highness also noted that the gaming sector represents a promising space for creative entrepreneurship and new economic opportunities. “By supporting this sector, we are empowering a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs, offering them platforms to transform their passion for gaming into innovative, globally impactful ventures. This not only strengthens our creative economy but also opens new horizons for sustainable growth,” she added. His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said: “Dubai is rapidly becoming a top global destination for people and businesses involved in the gaming industry followingthe launch of DPG33 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF. The programme has set out a clear 10-year roadmap to establish Dubai as a global leader in the gaming sector. By providing a supportive framework for innovation and investment, we are building a vibrant ecosystem that leverages Dubai’s unique competitive advantages to support creators, entrepreneurs, and multinational corporations in this booming sector.” Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, said:The electronic gaming sector is a vital pillar of the creative economy. This sector stands out as one of the fastest growing and most innovative within the broader cultural and creative industries, owing to its unique ability to attract skilled individuals and create new economic opportunities.” She added: “Through a range of initiatives, Dubai Culture is committed to empowering young people and emerging talent to build their skills, expand their involvement in gaming, and discover new pathways in this dynamic field. Our efforts reflect the interests and ambitions of the new generation, advancing Dubai’s vision to be a leading global centre for innovation.” Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC said: “As the largest global gathering for the computer and video games industry, Gamescom offers an unmatched platform to spotlight Dubai’s rapidly expanding capabilities as we continue to drive our ambition to become one of the top 10 gaming hubs in the world by 2033. Today, over 140 gaming companies – representing 40% of Dubai's gaming industry – are based in DMCC, enabled by our dedicated Gaming Centre that is anchored within a broader tech and Web3 ecosystem of more than 3,200 members. Supported by access to capital, licensing solutions, and industry-leading partners, DMCC offers the infrastructure and connectivity to help global gaming businesses scale up in the region and beyond.” Since DPG33 launched in November 2023, Dubai’s gaming sector has grown significantly with more than 60 new gaming companies establishing themselves. Dubai is now home to over 350 gaming companies, with 260 (74%) specialising in game development. Sixty-seven percent of those companies are headquartered in Dubai, and 12% are major global technology companies. In 2025, DPG33 engaged with companies like Sony, Nvidia, Riot Games, and Xsolla, to foster partnerships and attract investment. The world’s largest gaming event Gamescom is the world’s largest event for computer and video games, bringing together the international gaming community in-person and online. The 2025 edition, taking place at the Koelnmesse exhibition centre is expected to attract record attendance following the success of last year’s edition, welcoming 335,000 visitors from 122 countries. For more information about Dubai’s participation and DPG33, visit dubaigaming.gov.ae.