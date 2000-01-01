Dubai Municipality has signed a strategic agreement with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) to upgrade the infrastructure of religious facilities, preserve heritage mosques, enhance the design and readiness of Eid prayer grounds, and improve the management of funeral and cemetery services. The agreement supports Dubai’s vision to strengthen institutional collaboration and enhance the overall quality of life in the emirate. The agreement seeks to align efforts and establish a unified vision for the design and construction of mosques, while safeguarding cultural, religious, and architectural heritage. Under the partnership, Dubai Municipality will restore and maintain heritage mosques, ensuring the preservation of their traditional character and authentic architectural features. IACAD will manage their operations, including the provision of imams, muezzins, preachers, religious programmes, and daily cleaning services. Both entities will work together to enhance services by improving quality standards and streamlining mosque construction processes in line with best government practices. Dubai Municipality will review and simplify relevant procedures, expedite permit approvals, and incorporate IACAD’s approved engineering, planning, and construction standards into the Dubai Building Code. Developers will be guided to establish temporary prayer facilities for on-site workers, while donors will be encouraged to support mosque construction using advanced 3D printing technology. Organisation of funeral and cemetery services In line with their shared commitment to institutional integration, Dubai Municipality will develop and upgrade mortuary washing facilities, providing the necessary logistical and administrative support. IACAD will oversee all Shariah-related aspects, including appointing staff for washing, shrouding, and burial, training personnel, licensing mortuary washers, issuing permits for volunteers, and ensuring full compliance with religious procedures. His ExcellencyMarwan Ahmad Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “This strategic agreement marks an important milestone in the partnership between our two entities. It strengthens our joint efforts to provide high-quality services that benefit the entire community while preserving the authentic character of historic mosques and prayer sites. The partnership also reflects our commitment to enhancing quality of life by developing public facilities that embody Dubai’s cultural and religious identity, blending urban progress with heritage conservation.” His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of IACAD, said: This partnership represents a significant step towards enhancing Dubai’s religious infrastructure, making its facilities a benchmark for institutional integration and service excellence. Our goal is to create spaces that embody Islamic values, preserve heritage, and serve all segments of society.” Eid prayer grounds The agreement will also enhance Eid prayer grounds to meet the emirate’s urban and demographic growth. Dubai Municipality will undertake beautification works, issue permits, and develop the grounds according to an upgraded model that includes facilities for commercial outlets and required construction features. IACAD will operate the grounds, provide administrative support, and monitor operations to ensure continuous readiness. The partnership reflects joint efforts to design and construct mosques to the highest standards, streamline technical procedures, adopt modern construction technologies, preserve the authenticity of heritage mosques, and manage cemetery and funeral services in line with Shariah and administrative guidelines. The agreement will deliver high-quality, sustainable religious facilities and enhance religious and social activities that uphold Islamic values.