In conjunction with International Youth Day, observed annually on August 12, the Dubai Youth Councilhosted the ‘Dubai Youth Lab’in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority Youth Council. The event was attended by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister ofForeign Trade; His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA; His Excellency Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers; HE Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; and Eman bin Khatem, CEO of the Policies and Programs Sector at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, along with over 60 young men and women from various government, semi-government, and private entities. Held at The Executive Council’s General Secretariat headquarters, the event aimed to activate the role of youth, leveraging their skills and creative energy to develop solutions and ideas that advance government initiatives and strengthen vital sectors across the UAE. The immersive format replicated the government decision-making environment, blending empowerment, innovation, and real-world challenge analysis. His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadiemphasised: “Celebrating International Youth Day embodies the leadership’s vision to support and empower youth by creating environments that turn their energy into tangible achievements. Youth are the foundation of comprehensive development and true partners in shaping the nation’s future. Today’s investment in their capabilities is a strategic one, reflecting leadership’s trust in their role in safeguarding national security and stability – a national necessity for sustained progress and prosperity.” He added: “The Dubai Youth Lab serves as a national initiative bringing together creative young minds with inspiring leaders and decision-makers, providing a dynamic platform for youth to present ideas and craft practical solutions to future challenges. It models collective action and sustained dialogue with youth, contributing to the development of policies and initiatives that turn dreams into reality and expand their positive impact on society and the nation.” Partners of today and tomorrow His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti said: “Under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai has established itself as a global city that empowers youth – building their capabilities, funding their innovative ideas, and placing them in leadership roles to realise their ambitions. The Dubai Youth Lab is part of an integrated ecosystem that unites government entities, economic sectors, and youth organisations to equip young people with leadership skills and strategic opportunities to shape our shared future.” Interactive approach, tangible results The event began with opening remarks from leaders, followed by the division of participants into working groups. Each received a ‘vital file’ based on a real government challenge, analysed its root causes, and developed comprehensive solutions. These were presented to a judging panel of experts and decision-makers, evaluated on innovation, feasibility, and alignment with national priorities. Her Excellency Aisha Miran noted that such experiences demonstrate the maturity and readiness of Dubai’s youth. “This is more than a platform for exchanging ideas – it is a genuine workshop where youth energy meets Dubai’s strategic vision, producing actionable concepts that can enhance quality of life, develop education, and advance sustainability and digital transformation. The ideas presented today were practical, wellthoughtout, and reflect a deep understanding of upcoming priorities. We must continue to nurture these talents and provide the enabling environment for them to succeed.” Decision-makers in the making Reem Al Falasi, President of the Dubai Youth Council, said: “Dubai Youth Lab reflects the emirate’s vision of empowering young minds to shape their own future – not just as beneficiaries, but as decision-makers and true changemakers. The event enhances understanding of Dubai’s decision-making processes, builds youth policy analysis skills, and fosters direct communication between youth and leadership. It also generates innovative ideas that can contribute to government development.” The six participating groups tackled priority community issues such as the future of education, mental health, employment, aligning education with labour market needs, training culture, and empowering non-university graduates. The Lab’s outputs will be documented, analysed, and submitted to relevant authorities to inform future programmes and policies.