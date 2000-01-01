Supreme Committee For The Development Of Hatta Launches 14 New Investment Opportunities For Citizens At The Sustainable Waterfalls Project #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Supreme Committee For The Development Of Hatta Launches 14 New Investment Opportunities For Citizens At The Sustainable Waterfalls Project
(18 August 2025)

  

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta has launched 14 new investment and commercial opportunities at the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project. These opportunities, offered through Dubai Municipality, aim to empower local citizens, creating job opportunities, and supporting sustainable economic and social development in the region.

All retail spaces at the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls will be allocated to Emiratis residing in Hatta, free of charge, for a one-year period — providing a springboard for small businesses and productive families to grow within one of the UAE’s most scenic and culturally rich destinations.

The initiative supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the Hatta Development Master Plan, and the objectives of the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta by creating investment opportunities for citizens. It also supports both the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aim to position Dubai among the world’s top three cities for tourism, while fostering inclusive economic development and environmental sustainability.

Supporting local entrepreneurs

Spanning a total area of 750 square metres, the new investment opportunities include: four restaurants, four retail stores and six food and beverage kiosks.

The spaces will offer a variety of experiences including Emirati, Arabic, Western, and traditional cuisine, as well as local cafes, equipment rentals, and souvenir and gift shops. These projects aim to stimulate tourism, support local culture, and promote economic self-sufficiency for Hatta residents.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “For the first time, investment and commercial opportunities are being introduced in the Hatta Dam area, specifically at the Sustainable Waterfalls. This marks a significant step in strengthening the local economy and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs. The initiative creates a supportive business environment that generates unique job opportunities for citizens, fosters new projects, and enables productive families and residents to expand their small businesses. These opportunities will drive Hatta’s economic development and open the door for a new generation of entrepreneurs to grow their ventures.”

Dubai Municipality invites all citizens residing in Hatta to submit applications atwww.dm.gov.ae/business. Selection will be based on clear eligibility criteria set by the evaluation committee.

The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls is a major tourist attraction within the Hatta Dam area. It features cascading water from the upper dam of the Hatta Hydroelectric Plant flowing over a mosaic mural — the largest of its kind in the world — depicting the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The mural spans 2,199 square metres and comprises over 1.2 million pieces of natural marble.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance