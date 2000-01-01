Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) recently convened a knowledge session that gathered more than 95 representatives from over 25 public entities across the emirate. The forum presented the Authority’s latest advances in digital maturity, covering stronger data management, streamlined processes, and the rollout of innovative solutions

Such efforts demonstrate Dubai Culture’s support for the government excellence ecosystem and its active role in supporting Dubai’s Digital Strategy, laying the groundwork for the next phase of the city’s transformation.

Designed to reinforce the Government of Dubai’s drive for closer inter-agency cooperation, the session encouraged the exchange of ideas, spotlighted forward-looking practices, and assessed how artificial intelligence can raise residents’ quality of life.

Discussion centred on four pillars: Digital City Experiences, ICT Governance, Data, and Cybersecurity. Speakers called for innovation-led methods, joint initiatives and specialised expertise to raise service standards across the public sector.

Dubai Culture concluded by underscoring the need for continuous knowledge-sharing to create an integrated landscape that powers the digital economy and accelerates Dubai’s ambition to become a global hub for cutting-edge innovation.