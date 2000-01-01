The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) announced that the value of its endowment shares portfolio surpassed AED9 million by the end of the first half of 2025, marking a 4.7% increase from the same period last year. According to a report by Awqaf Dubai’s Investment Department, the robust performance of the endowment shares portfolio reflects the effectiveness of its investment policies in managing and growing endowment assets, safeguarding resource sustainability, and optimising returns to serve social and charitable causes. The portfolio comprises shares in companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, highlighting the diversity and adaptability of Awqaf Dubai’s investments in navigating market fluctuations. This approach underscores Awqaf Dubai’s commitment to prudent investment strategies that ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of endowment assets. His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai, stressed the Foundation’s dedication to expanding the scope of endowment investments and diversifying their channels, in line with Dubai’s ambition to lead in innovative endowment practices and support sustainable humanitarian initiatives. He noted that this reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to amplify the social impact of endowments and encourage broader community participation. Al Mutawa noted that the rise in the portfolio’s value reflects the generosity of endowers who have allocated financial shares to endowments, thereby strengthening the resources available for community and charitable projects. He said: “We value the generosity of our endowers and their confidence in Awqaf Dubai’s stewardship of their financial and real estate assets. We remain committed to maximising the impact of their contributions for the greater good of society.” Al Mutawa added that the full proceeds from the endowment shares are distributed annually to the designated causes, in accordance with the endowers’ instructions. These include funding education for underprivileged students, providing medical treatment for those in need, supporting widows and orphans, empowering people of determination, and other charitable initiatives. In 2018, Awqaf Dubai launched the ‘Shares Endowment Service Initiative’, the region’s first dedicated account for managing endowment securities. This service enables citizens, residents, and financial investors to allocate part of their shareholdings as endowments, with the returns donated to eligible beneficiaries.