Youth Cultural Summit Spotlights Emerging Creative Voices In Dubai
(21 August 2025)

  

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in partnership with Sandooq Al Watan, is set to host the Youth Cultural Summit on August 26 at Etihad Museum, which aims to showcase the contributions of young professionals across the cultural sector. The event will serve as a platform for dialogue, exchange, and collaboration, celebrating the role of the next generation in shaping the future of culture and enriching Dubai’s arts scene.

Organised by the Dubai Culture Youth Council in cooperation with the Dubai Youth Council, the summit reflects the Authority’s ongoing commitment to nurturing rising talent and equipping them with the skills and opportunities needed to contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s evolution as a global hub for creativity and innovation.

The programme includes a series of brainstorming sessions and interactive workshops built around six seven themes. These will explore:the importance of platforms for creative engagement, the impact of youth contributions to national identity, the value of building stronger ties with policymakers, the need to expand institutional support, and the potential of developing partnerships that turn ideas into sustainable cultural projects.

The summit, which brings together emerging voices, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, creatives, artists, and others working across the field, will also feature the ‘National Culture Lab,’ a dynamic, hands-on space designed to empower participants to imagine and influence what comes next. The lab will delve into how innovation fuels progress, while introducing new tools and approaches that encourage experimentation, expression, and the development of contemporary ideas.The summit will feature a series of workshops and activities offering attendees unique educational and interactive experiences. It will also host the National Culture Pioneers exhibition, showcasing creative projects and youth achievements that highlight the richness of Emirati culture.

