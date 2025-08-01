Dubai’s private education sector continues to keep up its impressive growth momentum, with 16 early childhood centres (ECCs), six schools, and three new international universities set to welcome students during the 2025-26 academic year.

Together, these new institutions will add more than 11,700 new school seats and welcome more than 2,400 new enrollees at early childhood centres, giving families more choice and strengthening Dubai’s reputation as a global destination for high-quality education.

The new schools opening this year include five UK curriculum schools – GEMS School of Research and Innovation in Sports City, Victory Heights Primary School in City of Arabia, Dubai British School Mira, Dubai English Speaking School in Academic City, and Al Fanar School in Nad Al Sheba – and one French curriculum school, namely the Lycée Français International School in Mudon.

The new ECCs will offer a range of curriculum options, including 11 that offer the UK’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), three that offer the Creative Curriculum, one Montessori, and one Maple Bear curriculum, reflecting the demand for high-quality early learning options across Dubai’s communities.

Higher education choices will also expand with the arrival of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) – with its Business and Management programme currently ranked 27th globally in the QS World University Rankings by subject, the American University of Beirut from Lebanon, ranked 237th globally in the QS World University Rankings, and Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences from Saudi Arabia.

Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA said: “Dubai’s private education sector continues to grow in scale, quality, and diversity. The new schools, early childhood centres, and international universities opening this year demonstrate strong investor confidence in our city and align with the Education 33 Strategy (E33) to ensure high-quality education for every learner at every stage. By welcoming trusted operators and innovative models into more communities, we are creating new opportunities for our learners to thrive, while supporting Dubai’s long-term economic and social aspirations.”

Dubai’s private education sector currently comprises of 331 early childhood centres, 233 schools, and 44 higher education institutions.

More information about private education options in Dubai is available on the KHDA website and mobile app.