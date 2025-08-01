The Emirati Women’s Forum brought together senior officials, experts, entrepreneurs, and youth to celebrate women’s achievements across government, diplomacy, business, innovation, and sustainability. The event showcased inspiring success stories and role models, reflecting the UAE leadership’s vision of empowering women as key partners in national progress and global representation. Women in diplomacy In a special session, Her Excellency Amna Fikri, UAE Ambassador to Finland and Estonia, underscored the role of pioneering Emirati women diplomats in representing the country globally, crediting the UAE leadership’s vision and support for enabling their achievements. Her Excellency reflected on her early interest in international relations, her determination to pursue a diplomatic career, and the mentorship she received, particularly from His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. She also praised by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for inspiring Emirati women’s empowerment locally and internationally. Addressing challenges in diplomacy, she noted cultural differences, distance from home, and other obstacles, while stressing that focus and dedication enabled women to represent the UAE with distinction. She encouraged aspiring female diplomats to work hard and seize the opportunities available under the UAE leadership’s guidance. Women in government In a session on the impact and leadership of women in government, Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, and Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authorityspoke about the growing role of women as leaders. Buhumaid highlighted the significant contributions of Emirati women over the past 50 years, from education and leadership to community development, stressing the importance of embracing opportunities and their authentic Emirati identity. Miran noted that Emirati women’s participation in government sets a regional and global example, supported by the UAE leadership and the initiatives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC), President of the Dubai Women Establishment, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, while also emphasising the role of family support in balancing professional and personal life. Women’sempowerment His Excellency Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, discussed the pivotal role of Emirati women in the UAE’s development and nation-building. He emphasised that empowering women, particularly young women, is a strategic priority, enabling them to contribute across sectors such as the economy, diplomacy, innovation, and social work. Al Nuaimi noted the Authority’s commitment to involving young Emirati women in initiatives, councils, and national programmes, fostering their skills to make a positive, sustainable impact. He highlighted that women make up over 73% of local youth council members and 48% of participants in the Emirates Youth Global Initiative. Her Excellency Shayma Alawadhi, Acting Undersecretary for Labour Market Development & Regulation and Assistant Undersecretary for Communications & International Relations, discussed the role of women in driving the private sector and advancing Emiratisation. She highlighted Emirati women’s awareness and willingness to take on new challenges requiring competence and innovation, noting that women under the age of 35 account for more than 70% of Emirati employees in the private sector. Alawadhi emphasised their growing contributions to economic development, competitiveness, and leadership in specialised fields such as AI, renewable energy, and the digital economy. She also stressed the importance of empowering women through initiatives like the Nafis programme, supportive workplace policies, and continuous professional development. Emirati women’s success, she noted, reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to placing both men and women at the heart of national progress, making them equal contributors to the country’s sustainable development. Her Excellency Souad Jamal AlSerkal, Founder and CEO of Comm-Cation Consultancy, highlighted the UAE’s supportive environment for women, which has enabled them to achieve significant success across all sectors. Speaking at the Emirati Women’s Forum, she shared her journey in entrepreneurship and leadership, emphasising the importance of perseverance, self-belief, and hard work. AlSerkal encouraged the next generation of women to embrace challenges, noting that each step forward brings them closer to realising their dreams. Young Emirati trailblazers The event also featured a session highlighting the achievements of the rising generation of young Emirati women. The UAE’s youngest Emirati chef, Aysha Al Obeidli, shared her passion for culinary arts, demonstrating that age is no barrier to creativity and excellence. She urged youth to pursue their dreams with perseverance. Ghaya Al Ahbabi,the youngest UNICEF ambassador for COP28, spoke about her dedication to sustainability and environmental advocacy, highlighting her early volunteer work and global representation of the UAE. Both young women highlighted the nation’s commitment to empowering women and youth, showing how ambition, dedication, and creativity can make a meaningful impact. A session featuringAmna Al Suwaidi, Acting CEO of the Future Resources Sector and Director of Policies and Programmes Support Department at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, highlighted Dubai’s commitment to empowering women as key partners in development. She emphasised initiatives supporting work-life balance, continuous training, mentorship, and gender-balanced leadership, underscoring women’s central role in driving Dubai’s progress and global leadership. Organised by the Dubai Women Establishment, the Emirati Women’s Forum is Dubai’s premier official event celebrating Emirati Women’s Day. The forum marks the 10th anniversary of the Emirati Women’s Day, announced in 2015 by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation. Held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, the forum featured ten panel discussions, highlighting the UAE’s achievements in advancing women’s empowerment.