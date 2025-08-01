His Highness voices pride in the exceptional achievements of the students, expressing confidence in their capability to help shape a brighter future for Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, congratulated the emirate’s top-performing high school students for their exceptional efforts through the 2024-25 academic year. A total of 40 Emirati and resident students from Dubai’s public and private schools were recognised under the Dubai Top Achievers Recognition and Support Programme. The students emerged as top scorers from schools offering the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum, in addition to the US, UK and the International Baccalaureate curricula. In personal messages sent to the students, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan commended their achievements and expressed his pride in their success, which he described as a source of pride for Dubai. He encouraged them to continue excelling in their classrooms and beyond and contributing to shaping a brighter future for the emirate. His Highness also congratulated the students’ parents, highlighting that their children’s accomplishments are the result of both their own dedication and their families’ support, and reflect a promising model for Dubai’s future. The Dubai Top Achievers Recognition and Support Programme reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that investing in people is the very basis of sustainable development. The programme aims to honour and reward exceptional Emirati and resident students in Dubai, encourage outstanding academic performance, and provide timely support for young talents and promising individuals. It also offers educational and developmental opportunities at prestigious higher education institutions for national talents. It equips students with specialised leadership and entrepreneurial skills, enhancing their competitiveness and enabling them to contribute effectively to Dubai’s development model. As part of benefits extended under the programme, local and international scholarships are provided to high-achieving Emirati students. A financial reward is granted to each outstanding student, including generous discounts to be offered to resident students enrolled at international higher education institutions in Dubai. In addition, there is priority access to the Golden Visa for exceptional students and their families in accordance with the relevant guidelines.