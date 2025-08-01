Prominent leaders speaking at the Emirati Women’s Forum highlighted the central role of women in strengthening family foundations, preserving cultural heritage, and contributing to national development. Speakers underscored women’s success in balancing their responsibilities within the family with active participation across economic, social and cultural fields, affirming their vital role as partners in shaping the UAE’s progress. The Forum, organised by the Dubai Women Establishmentto mark the 10th Emirati Women’s Day, was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC), President of Dubai Women Establishment, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The one-day event brought together senior officials, experts, and academics, alongside nearly 700 executive leaders from federal and local government entities, semi-government organisations, and the private sector. During the opening session that addressed the role of women and family in national development, Her Excellency Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, UAE Minister of Family, underlined that the family has always been a national priority in the UAE, serving as the foundation of progress since the country’s establishment. She noted that this priority was embedded early on by the nation’s leadership, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and reinforced by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. She said the creation of the Ministry of Family represented a key milestone in advancing this vision. Her Excellency praised the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumin supporting women across sectors and commended Dubai Women Establishment for organising the Forum, which she said highlights the pivotal role of women as partners in development and anchors of family stability and social cohesion. Her Excellency stressed that Emirati women have successfully balanced their vital role in caring for families with active contributions to the country’s economic, social and cultural advancement. The Ministry has placed women’s empowerment at the heart of its programmes, including initiatives to provide family-friendly workplaces, expand childcare services, support women’s mental health after childbirth, and ensure equal access to education and professional growth, she said. HE Suhail added that the Ministry has developed a comprehensive family strategy in cooperation with national partners, centred on safeguarding core family values as a pillar of a thriving society. Looking ahead, she said the focus will be on engaging all sectors to prioritise family wellbeing. She urged youth to view the family as an investment and a national aspiration, emphasising that a strong family is the foundation of a strong nation. In another key session that explored the role of Emirati women as partners in national development, His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, affirmed that Emirati women, empowered by the nation’s leadership, have proven to be key contributors to the UAE’s progress since the founding of the Union. He noted that women have advanced into leadership roles, international representation, and diverse fields, becoming a vital force in shaping the nation’s present and building its prosperous future. His Excellency highlighted the role played by women in strengthening the Emirati family by raising and educating children. He underlined the unlimited support provided by the leadership in ensuring women’s access to education and healthcare, and in establishing quality institutions that enabled them to transfer knowledge and values to future generations. Today, he said, the UAE is recognised as a global leader in advancing women and achieving gender balance, topping international indicators through clear strategies and the adoption of best practices. Al Marri also spoke about the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs’ initiatives to empower women, noting the pioneering achievements of its female employees in innovation, digital transformation, and customer service. The Authority was the first government entity to form a women’s committee dedicated to supporting them in the workplace, he said.Expressing pride in the academic achievements of its female staff, he recalled the influence of his late mother and extended his gratitude to all Emirati women for their contributions to family, community, and nation. In her opening remarks at the Emirati Women’s Forum, Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson and Managing Director of Dubai Women Establishment,said the event reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership, which has created opportunities for Emirati women to play an active role in decision-making and contribute across all fields at local and international levels. She underlined the significant role of women in building strong families, enhancing social cohesion, and upholding Emirati values that serve as the foundation for the nation’s aspirations for the future. Her Excellency welcomed participants to the forum, held on the occasion of the 10th Emirati Women’s Day, an initiative launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. Al Marri stressed that empowering women was never viewed as a social or political luxury, but as a prerequisite for building a modern, advanced state. She highlighted the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and praised the historic support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, as well as the efforts of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed, whose pioneering initiatives continue to expand opportunities for women to lead, innovate, and contribute to realising the nation’s ambitious goals.Her Excellency further said that Dubai Women Establishment, guided by the leadership of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed, continues to prioritise initiatives that open new horizons for women to innovate and excel. During a session discussing the journey of Emirati women in the field of cultural heritage, Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), highlighted the vital role of Emirati women in preserving national identity, traditions, and cultural heritage, and passing them on to future generations. She underlined their contribution to knowledge transfer across generations and to strengthening the presence of the UAE’s cultural legacy on the global stage.