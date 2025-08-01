His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, met with outstanding Emirati students heading to top-ranked universities as part of Dubai’s scholarship programmes and honoured the emirate’s top-performing high school graduates at an event held in the emirate. The event featured the orientation for the second cohort of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship. Distinguished high school graduates from public and private schools and the 2025 recipients of the Ruler’s Court Higher Education Scholarship were also recognised at the event. Commenting on the occasion, His Highness said: “We congratulate all our outstanding students. They represent the pride and promise of Dubai, and we are confident they will continue to excel at world-class universities with dedication and perseverance. Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, investing in people is a national priority that enjoys the full support of our leadership across all development sectors. “Our top achievers are the leaders of tomorrow, carrying forward Dubai’s inspiring journey with aspirations that know no limits. We encourage them to continue their pursuit of knowledge and lifelong learning to help build a brighter future for our nation.” Supporting outstanding Emirati students Launched in 2024 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship programme is designed to support the growth and development of outstanding Emirati students by providing access to the world’s top universities and preparing them to become the future leaders of Dubai. The programme reflects Dubai’s commitment to investing in its human capital and preparing future leaders in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Education 33 (E33) Strategy. This year, 413 students applied for the scholarship. The scholarship recipients will pursue academic disciplines including health sciences, engineering, law, information technology, business, and more at 45 universities in the UAE and abroad. Students from this year’s cohort have secured places at universities ranked in the top 10 globally, as well as top 10 globally ranked programmes. The scholarship recipients were selected by the programme’s steering committee following a rigorous selection process, which considered their academic performance, the global rankings of the universities they applied to, and how their chosen academic disciplines align with Dubai’s future goals and economic priorities. The steering committee oversees the programme’s vision, objectives, and strategic plan. It also approves a unified scholarship policy for the entire emirate, sets the programme’s budget and financial plan, and establishes subcommittees with clear roles and working processes. Learner-centred education system Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), and Chair of the programme’s steering committee, said: “The Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme embodies the vision of our leadership and the goals of the Education 33 Strategy, which places the learner at the centre of the education system and affirms that high quality education is a right for all. “The outstanding results of the first cohort demonstrate the impact of providing our brightest students with the opportunity to study at top universities and bring that knowledge back to benefit Dubai. With this new cohort, we are deepening our commitment to developing Emirati talent across diverse fields, ensuring that our young people are equipped to shape Dubai’s future with innovation, resilience, and global competitiveness.” The event was also attended by senior government officials, including His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Essa Al Mutaiwei, Deputy Director General of the Ruler’s Court of Dubai, and members of the scholarship programme’s steering committee who extended their congratulations to the students and their families. Students from the first cohort of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship programme also attended the event to share their experiences and advice with the new group of scholars. During the orientation event, students were informed of the various services offered by the programme and guided through the next steps of their academic journey. A dedicated Student Guide is also available to support scholars. Celebrating excellence The event honoured 40 top-performing high school graduates from both public and private schools across various curricula under the Top Achievers programme. Yesterday(Thursday), HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumsent personal SMS messages to the top-performing high school graduates and their parents, congratulating them on their achievement and expressing his pride in their success. Additionally, the event celebrated the 2025 graduating class of the Ruler’s Court Higher Education Scholarship, which awards outstanding Emirati high school graduates and covers various academic disciplines at leading national and international universities. Launched as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, with an endowment of AED1.1 billion, the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme will provide 100 scholarships annually to Emirati students who are accepted to top universities around the world. The scholarship is open to outstanding Emirati students who have graduated from public and private schools in the UAE, and will cover tuition, living expenses, and travel costs. Citizens must hold a family book from Dubai and should not have received any other scholarship offers. The programme drew a strong response from high-achieving Emirati students in its first year. All recipients of the scholarship were accepted to universities ranked among the top 200 in the world, or into programmes ranked among the top 100 globally. Around 15% of the first cohort are enrolled in universities ranked in the world’s top 20, or in programmes ranked among the top 10 globally. More information about the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme is available on the KHDA website and the Emirati section of the Dubai Now app.