The Ministry of Sports organisedthe‘Strategic Planning Session’,a key two-day event being held at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai from September 2 to 3, 2025, to reinforce strategic planning in the sports sector and develop a comprehensive, collaborative national sports framework.Thesession, attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, along with H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector and Chairman of the UAETSS, Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and H.E. Dr. Abdullah Abdulrahman bin Sultan, Member of the Sharjah Sports Council’s Board of Directors. More than 40 participants were involved, includingsenior leaders from the Ministry, department directors, section heads and representatives from key national sports institutions.Entities participating includedthe 3 Sports Councils, as well as various sports federations and committees across the UAE. As part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance strategic planning within the sports sector, the sessionwas planned to lay the foundation for a unified vision, underpinned by inclusive national initiatives aligned with the ambitious goals ofthe ‘National Sports Strategy 2031’ and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. It also aimed to advance Emirati sports toward new levels of excellence. H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, highlighted that the development of the national sports sector, in both its competitive and community aspects, represents one of the priorities within the UAE’s vision for the future. His Excellency said:“We were keen to organise this session with the objective of unifying efforts and strengthening joint action among the various entities concerned with the sector’s development, in order to formulate a clear and integrated vision for the next chapter that contributes to the goal of building a more prosperous society in the UAE, in line with the parameters of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.” H.E. added: “We aspire for the Sports Sector Strategic Plan to serve as a comprehensive national roadmap that embeds sport as a daily practice across society, enhances the UAE’s global presence and the competitiveness of our athletes in international events and championships and increases the sector’s contribution to the national economy by fostering an environment that attracts investment and sporting talent from around the world.” The‘Strategic Planning Session’was designed to assess the current goals and strategic indicators within the sports sector and explore avenues for their further development. A key focus in designing the session was to engage stakeholders in shaping the Ministry’s vision and mission, while establishing updated objectives, strategies, initiatives and metrics thatwill guide national sports efforts over the coming years and reflect sectoral priorities through 2029. This strategic approach reinforces the Ministry’s commitment to transparency, collaboration and innovation, while driving institutional excellence and elevating the UAE’s standing in both local and global sporting landscapes. During thesession, participating entitiesshowcasedtheir strategic plans, highlighting key achievements from recent years and outlining their future directions, programmes and initiatives through a series of presentations delivered by representatives of the Ministry of Sports, the Sharjah Sports Council, the Dubai Sports Council, the UAE Committee for Elite and High-Performance Sports and the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support. His Excellency Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, expressed his heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the ‘Strategic Planning Session’ that was organised by the Ministry of Sports, emphasising that the initiative marks a key step towards strengthening cooperation and integration among the country’s sports institutions, as well as achieving all sports-related goals outlined in the future strategy. He further emphasised that the plans and programs of the country’s sports councils, as well as the National Olympic Committee, are all in line with the ambitions of the Ministry of Sports. H.E. Al Hazami further stated that, since the establishment of the Sharjah Sports Council, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has constantly prioritised national objectives and initiatives that enhance the country’s reputation and raise its flag on international and global platforms. From this perspective, the Council’s strategy is represented in detail, along with its activities and projects it has implemented since its founding, as well as the awards that have recognised these efforts both regionally and globally. This showcases the Council’s commitment to performing its role and mission in supporting sports and athletes, as well as its strong belief in its ability to advance the national sports movement. H.E. Al Hazami concluded his statement with optimism about the future of the sports movement, stating that the Ministry of Sports’ comprehensive strategic plan reinforces the concept of integration among all institutions and aligns with the strategies of the National Olympic Committee and sports councils as key partners in achieving the vision of 'We the UAE 2031'. H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, stated: “The Ministry of Sports plays a leading and pivotal role in shaping the future of national sports and creating the right path and directions for the coming phase. We highly value its organization of the ‘Strategic Planning Session’, which aims to unify national efforts and enhance joint work among the various stakeholders in the sector, to develop a clear and integrated vision for the next stage.” He added: “The Dubai Sports Council reaffirms its strong commitment to translating the outcomes of this session into actionable initiatives that strengthen system-wide integration and support the realization of the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s position as a model of excellence, governance, and innovation in sports.”