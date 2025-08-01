Under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, and Patron of Dubai Quality Group, and in line with the UAE leaders' vision the Dubai Quality Group (DQG), in collaboration with Balsam Academy for Medical Education and Research, announces the launch of the 2nd cycle of the Global Medical Excellence Award. The award is open to medical and healthcare institutions in the public and private sectors worldwide, with applications accepted from September 10, 2025. It aims at promoting innovation, institutional excellence, and the application of international best practices in the medical field , while enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability in the healthcare sector. Ms. Samira Mohammed, Director General of Dubai Quality Group, stated, "In line with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the UAE Leaders vision and strategy towards excellence and sustainable development across various industries , and to strengthen the UAE's competitive position globally in the healthcare sector , Dubai Quality Group is proud to collaborate with Balsam Academy in launching the 2nd cycle of the Global Medical Excellence Award. The award aims at fostering of excellence and quality culture within the healthcare sector, empower medical and healthcare skills locally, regionally, and internationally, and support innovation in healthcare through exceptional standards based on patient safety, performance efficiency, ethical practice, and medical responsibility. Through this initiative, Dubai Quality Group, seek to position the UAE as a hub of medical excellence and medical tourism, encourage innovative healthcare initiatives, promote the best evidence-based medical practices, connect quality with prevention, sustainability, and health equity, and ultimately recognise institutions and individuals who have made a lasting impact in the healthcare sector." Mrs. Samira added that in the 2nd cycle, efforts have been made to enhance the award model, updating its categories to include hospitals, clinics, individuals, and medical education. Accordingly, winners will be identified in each category based on their results to be classified into platinum, gold, silver, and bronze levels, in accordance with the award criteria and following results from site visits and desktop assessments. She emphasised that the group remain committed to utilising its resources and expertise to ensure transparency and impartiality in the assessment, relying on approved methods that align with international standards. She also highlighted the careful selection process for the award management team, comprising of experienced and capable individuals, as well as the appointment of evaluation team leaders and members, including the chairman and jury members. She added that applications will be accepted over a period of two and a half months, beginning mid-September 2025, to ensure participants have enough time to prepare properly and meet the award criteria. This will allow institutions and individuals to participate strongly and effectively. After submitting application files and completing a desk evaluation, site visits will be conducted for qualified applicants, and the winners will be announced at the award ceremony. The winners will be honoured by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the group's honorary patron. Dr. Bassam Darwish, Founder and President of Balsam Academy for Medical Education and Research, stated, "What is makes the award timing unique, is its coincidence with the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Conference, which aims to empower medical students, charities, doctors, nursing staff, and decision-makers to employ AI technologies to promote health and improve quality of life, and to humanise AI and use it with a human touch." He added, "The two-day conference, will be held in cooperation with the International Society for Medical Artificial Intelligence, is scheduled to feature approximately 30 international experts and speakers. A number of distinguished individuals and institutions in the fields of health and humanitarian work will also be honoured during the conference, as part of the "Godfather of Medicine in the UAE" initiative, which commemorates the memory of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The winners will be announced and their awards presented during the closing ceremony, which will be attended by several vips, prominent figures, scientists, and innovators in healthcare." The Applications will be accepted starting from September 10th, 2025, in English online via: https://www.dqg.org/global-medical-excellence-award