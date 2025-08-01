Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), witnessed the launch of the ‘Urban Think Tank & Design Lab’ (D.M-ULab), an innovativecollaborativedesign platform introduced by Dubai Municipality. The lab brings together thinkers, practitioners, real estate developers, researchers, and community members to explore advanced technologies and research in urban planning and design. The initiative further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global incubator for setting future city design standards. Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammedsaid that Dubai, through its comprehensive development journey, has consolidated its position as a city shaping the future. She noted that this progress is guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has charted a course for Dubai to become the world’s best city to visit, work and live in. Her Highness said: “Dubai’s experience has demonstrated that the cities of the future will be those that are innovative and regenerative — cities that place people at the centre of their planning and design. By harnessing advanced technology and artificial intelligence, they can build resilient urban communities capable of adapting to global change. At the heart of these efforts is a commitment to enhancing quality of life, happiness, and well-being.” Sheikha Latifa added: “The Urban Think Tank & Design Lab is a pioneering model that reflects Dubai’s forward-looking approach. It will serve as a vital platform for innovation and creativity in a collaborative environment, transforming ideas into comprehensive urban solutions with real impact. The initiative embodies the principles of sustainable development in a city that is resilient, future-ready, and committed to enhancing quality of life.” The initiative was launched at an official ceremony organised by Dubai Municipality at the Museum of the Future, in the presence of representatives from government entities, real estate developers, international architects, consulting firms, researchers, and leading academics. The new lab introduces a pioneering approach to setting standards in urban design, renewal, and city planning. It places people at the centre of urban development, enhancing Dubai’s readiness for the future. The lab engages community members alongside government entities, developers, and academic and research institutions to create prototypes and test innovative solutions. This collaborative approach aims to advance the city’s design framework, promoting better living, quality of life, and overall well-being. Participatory Design His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said:“Through the Urban Think Tank & Design Lab (D.M-U.Lab), Dubai aims to become a global hub for design, bringing together experts, researchers, thinkers, and partners from the public and private sectors, as well as universities, to develop innovative urban solutions. The lab harnesses advanced technologies and artificial intelligence for urban planning, academic research, and the implementation of forward-looking urban projects.” He added: “Our goal with the lab is to attract international architects, strengthen partnerships for knowledge exchange, and foster community dialogue, ensuring that design remains centred on people and their needs. The lab provides an integrated environment for establishing advanced urban standards and testing new ideas through collaborative planning and projects, complementing Dubai’s model of building a city that prioritises people as the foundation for all sustainable development initiatives.” The launch event featured special sessions and dialogues, including a panel discussion titled ‘Dubai; A Human-Centred City: Designing Vibrant Future Communities Through Participatory Design’. The panel featured Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Director General of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation. The discussion highlighted the effectiveness of participatory design in shaping the city’s future while preserving its cultural identity, and its role in shaping the community's urban identity and narrative through the renewal and development of areas. Urban Renewal Project Dubai Municipality has also announced the launch of the first project under the Urban Think Tank & Design Lab, focusing on urban renewal in the city’s older residential areas. The initiative marks a starting point for revitalising the neighbourhoods where Dubai’s story began, aiming to revive their identity and develop integrated, human-centred communities. The project seeks to enhance quality of life and promote sustainability for future generations, achieved through collaboration with private-sector developers, whose expertise in urban design and renewal will help ensure the highest standards of urban living. Integrated Partnerships During the ceremony, Dubai Municipality signed ten strategic partnerships, establishing a comprehensive ecosystem in which all partners collaborate to advance the objectives of the Lab. The signing was witnessed by His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita; His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ); His Excellency Saeed Al Nazari, Secretary General of the Great Arab Minds; His Excellency Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director of Emaar Properties; His Excellency Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Group; Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate; Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding; Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty; Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah; Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of University of Birmingham Dubai; and a representative from the global consultancy firm Foster + Partners.