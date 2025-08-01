The Annual Student Art Show (ASAS) 2025, the region’s largest youth art festival, is set to open its doors once again, bringing together the next generation of talent in a landmark celebration of creativity and cross-cultural dialogue. Presented by Funun Arts Group and Youth Creative Minds Hub, led by founders Shiba Khan and Farah Khan, and powered by Young Times with Khaleej Times as media partner, this year’s edition will be the most ambitious yet. With the support of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), ASAS 2025 gains the backing of the entity responsible for shaping Dubai’s cultural and creative industries. The Authority’s involvement underscores its mission to position the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent, while reflecting its commitment to empowering youth, fostering innovation, and making the arts an essential part of everyday life. Now in its fifth edition, ASAS has established itself as a platform where young artists from across the GCC and beyond can express themselves freely and connect with peers from diverse backgrounds. The 2025 programme will set new milestones, with a record number of students taking part. It will also feature the unveiling of a large-scale collaborative art installation, alongside the launch of the ‘Battle of Brushes – Junior’ competition, where emerging voices will showcase their skills in a live challenge. Carrying the theme, ‘WE ARE ONE,’ the two-day event will transform into a vibrant space for dialogue and exchange, with performances, storytelling, and interactive workshops across a wide range of disciplines. From live painting sessions to installations on unity and sustainability, the programme reflects the festival’s vision of celebrating individuality while embracing inclusion, empathy, and harmony. With the unwavering support of Dubai Culture and other valued partners, ASAS 2025 highlights how art can unite communities, nurture emerging talent, and strengthen Dubai’s role in driving the region’s creative renaissance. Students, parents, educators, schools, art lovers, and the wider community are invited to take part in this special opportunity.