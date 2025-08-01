The Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) has achieved new global recognition after being named the winner of four prestigious honours as part of the 2025 Stevie International Business Awards, one of the world’s most respected business accolades. The awards will be presented at a ceremony on 10 October 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal.

CDA received the Gold Award for ‘Corporate Social Responsibility Programme of the Year’ in recognition of leading initiatives such as the 'Jood' donation platform, 'Baiti' housing support, the 'Solidarity Initiative' and 'Condolence Tents', which together provide a holistic model for supporting Dubai’s diverse communities.

The Gold Award for ‘Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year’ honoured Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum’s 'Dubai Weddings' initiative. The programme offers sustainable assistance to young Emiratis preparing for marriage, helping to ease financial pressures and promote long-term family stability.

CDA’s 'Sanad' App earned the Gold Award for ‘Best Mobile App for Social Good’. The innovative application enables People of Determination, including the deaf and hearing impaired, to communicate instantly through sign language video calls, advancing accessibility and social inclusion.

In addition, the ‘Solidarity and Condolence Tents’ initiatives received the Bronze Award for ‘Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility’ in recognition of their humanitarian and rapid-response support for families affected by exceptional weather conditions.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA, said: “This international recognition is a source of great pride for us, as it reflects the Authority’s unwavering commitment to the vision of ourleadership in advancing quality of life and strengthening family and social stability.”

She added: “These awards go beyond being an institutional milestone; they represent a tribute to the dedicated efforts of our teams and partners in delivering pioneering initiatives that foster a more cohesive and resilient community and reaffirm Dubai’s position as a global leader in social development.”

This achievement underscores CDA’s leadership in developing innovative, sustainable social development solutions and further reinforces Dubai’s position as a pioneer in building a cohesive, empowered and future-ready community.