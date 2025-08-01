Supreme Committee Reviews Preparations For Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Supreme Committee Reviews Preparations For Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games
(20 September 2025)

  

The Supreme Committee for the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games held its first meeting at Dubai Municipality under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

The session was attended by His Excellency Majid Al Usaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, Dubai Club for People of Determination Chairperson His Excellency Thani Juma Berregad along with representatives of several Dubai government bodies and institutions.

Berregad welcomed the members of the Higher Committee for the Dubai 2025 AYPG and thanked them for their ongoing support. He highlighted that Dubai and the UAE have earned a prestigious reputation by successfully hosting major regional and international sporting events over the years. "The Supreme Committee aims to deliver an exceptional edition of the Games that reflects Dubai's global standing and reputation for professionalism in sports organisation," he stressed.

Berregad also noted that the Dubai Club for People of Determination previously hosted the Asian Youth Para Games in 2017, and that hosting the 2025 edition ensures the continuity of the Games after Uzbekistan withdrew as host. He expressed confidence that, despite the short preparation period, "Dubai will once again set a benchmark for excellence".

"This achievement would not be possible without the unwavering support of the wise leadership and the special attention of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor, in addition to Dubai's strong logistical, human, and organisational capabilities, which have cemented its place on the global sports map for People of Determination," the DCD Chairman said.

For his part, His Excellency Majid Al Usaimi expressed gratitude to the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor for their commitment to safeguarding the future of the Asian Youth Para Games. He delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the latest developments and progress of the tournament.

He underlined that Dubai's decision to step in reflects the nation's dedication to supporting People of Determination in all fields. He also thanked the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Club for People of Determination, and all partner institutions for their collective role in ensuring the success of the Games, emphasising that the continuity of the Youth Games is a strategic priority for the Paralympic movement in Asia.

Al Usaimi reaffirmed that Dubai is always ready to meet challenges, backed by the expertise and resources to stage an outstanding tournament.

Representatives of participating government bodies and institutions confirmed their full support for the success of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games.

