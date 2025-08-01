The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has announced the opening of submissions for the tenth edition of the ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Award has cemented its position as a leading platform for identifying and recognising young media talent across the Arab world. Next Generation of Media Professionals The Award offers students a platform to showcase their creativity and take their first steps into the media industry. Now in its tenth edition, it serves as a bridge between young professionals and media institutions, providing access to academically qualified talent and streamlining the search for the next generation of media professionals. Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club,“Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’continues to play a vital role in empowering young media talent. The Award has become one of the most important platforms for connecting media institutions with qualified professionals. The future of the region’s media depends heavily on the energy and creativity of youth, which is why the Award serves as a launchpad for academic talent, guiding them towards innovation and excellence. The Award forms part of DPC’s ongoing efforts to support young media talent and enable their participation in shaping the future of the Arab media landscape.” She added: “The Award is not limited to recognising winners, but also serves as a gateway to new professional opportunities. It offers participants visibility before major media organisations that closely follow the nominated entries and take note of emerging talent.” Amna Khalil, Director of the ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’, highlighted the Award’s responsiveness to the rapid transformations taking place in the media sector. She said it provides students with a platform to express their creativity across both traditional and digital mediums.“We encourage universities and academic institutions to support their media students in taking part in this prominent competition, which continues to attract innovative submissions from across the region.” She emphasised that submissions are now open to media students from all Arab countries as well as Arab students studying media abroad. “The deadline for submissions is 16 February 2026, and entries can be submitted either through universities or directly by students, provided they include an official letter from their academic institution confirming their enrolment and endorsing their application. All submissions must comply with the rules and standards set by the Organising Committee,” Khalil added. Six Categories In its tenth edition, the ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’ features six main categories, including Photography, Podcasting, News Reports, E-Games, Multimedia and Short Video. The Dubai Press Club noted that the Award is open to Arab media students and accepts entries in both Arabic and English. All works must be original, and they can be submitted individually or as a team. Submitted works may not include advertising or promotion for any product or company, and students must confirm their full ownership of all images or materials used in their entries. Each category carries a prize of USD5,000. Interested students can submit their works through the official website at https://dpc.org.ae/ The winners will be announced and honoured during a ceremony held as part of the Arab Youth Media Forum, which is organised annually by the Dubai Press Club. The event brings together media leaders and the next generation of media talent to discuss the latest trends shaping the future of the industry.