Over 180 leading companies spanning 25 industries vieto attract the best of UAE talent during the event that runs until 25September

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, officially inaugurated the 24th edition of Ru’ya, Careers UAE today at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The one-of-a-kind skill development and careers empowerment event welcomed thousands of young Emiratis, aligning with the UAE’s broader vision to empower national talent with the capabilities and opportunities required to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market. During the event, His Excellency Al Awar toured the event and met with exhibiting companies from a range of private and public sector industries, including Emirates Group, ADNOC, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai College of Tourism, The UAE Accountability Authority, Chalhoub Group, Al Rostamani Group, Dubai Duty Free, Emirates National Oil Company, Higher Colleges of Technology, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Majid Al Futaim, EGA, the Ministry of Defence, and DP World. Vital partnerships Ru’ya 2025 is organised in close partnership with government entities, including the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC), the Ministry of Education, and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Their support ensures the programme directly advances the UAE’s Emiratisation agenda and national workforce development strategies. His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of EHRDC and Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department said: “Our participation in this major event highlights our commitment to forging meaningful partnerships with vital entities across various sectors and guiding young talents towards career paths that keep pace with future needs and ensure a sustainable knowledge-based economy. This participation serves as a testament to our relentless efforts to establish a flexible environment that offers quality opportunities, strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for talent and innovation. It further reinforces the role of Emirati talents in leading comprehensive national development. This aligns with the directives of our wise leadership and contributes to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.” HE Al Falasiadded: “The event serves as a distinguished and strategic platform, particularly due to its impact on reinforcing the Council’s programmes and targeted initiatives created to empower national talents with essential skills to meet emerging challenges. Furthermore, it fosters the integration of policies driving the labour market, contributing to preparing a generation of future leaders and innovators, and ensuring a prosperous future across all levels of society.” Ready access to recruiters Over the three days of the career fair, thousands of young Emiratis will engage directly with recruiters, career coaches, industry leaders and exhibitors from leading companies spanning 25 key industries and take part in workshops and upskilling activities under key pillars of ‘Empowerment & Leadership’, ‘Entrepreneurship & Innovation’, and ‘STEM’, in line with the UAE’s national development strategy. Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President for Sustainability and Exhibitions Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, added: “This one-of-its-kind career fair connects Emirati talents with the nation’s top companies, paving the way for three days of networking, skill-building, and thought leadership. Attendees can take on real-world challenges and participate in various workshops, showcasing their skills and expertise to potential employers. In addition, with over 180 exhibitors, this year’s edition is slated to be the biggest to date, presenting unparalleled opportunities for innovation and professional advancement. In the upcoming days, the event will continue to unveil promising avenues of growth for young Emiratis, aligning with national strategies like We the UAE 2031.” This year’s edition showcases awide range of competitions designed to test skills, inspire innovation, and encourage entrepreneurship. These initiatives include Future Fit, the Future Scientist Award, Game On to Mars, the Ru’ya Hackathon, Ru’ya Academy, The Next Founder, and Youth X. Together, they offer Emiratis a platform to showcase their creativity, problem-solving skills, technical expertise, and entrepreneurial ambition. A major feature of this year’s show is the Academic Hub, which reflects the belief that careers begin with the right education. The Hub connects students with leading universities, courses, and scholarships that align with market needs, thereby bridging the gap between education and employment. Offering diversified pathways The 2025 programme also introduces opportunities in new sectors such as artificial intelligence and retail, in addition to established industries including aviation, logistics, finance, healthcare, and technology. By diversifying career pathways, Ru’ya continues to reflect the UAE’s evolving economic landscape and builds on a strong record of impact. Ru’ya 2025 is held in cooperation with DP World as the Platinum Sponsor; ADIB, the Gold Sponsor, and ENOC, the Silver Sponsor, highlighting a shared vision to connect talented Emiratis with innovative opportunities and career pathways that contribute to shaping a brighter future. 