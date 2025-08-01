The Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai has unveiled its new corporate and visual identity, marking a significant step in its ongoing institutional development and commitment to excellence in treatment and rehabilitation services. Erada provides advanced therapeutic and rehabilitative services based on global best practices, supporting individuals recovering from addiction and helping them rebuild their lives. The Center also works to raise community awareness on addiction and offers integrated medical, psychological, and social programmes, positioning it as a regional model in rehabilitation. The new identity reflects Erada's mission to empower and support patients on their journey to recovery and reinforce social cohesion in line with Emirati and humanitarian values. It also embodies the Center's alignment with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to build the most effective system for protection, care, and empowerment, ensuring inclusivity and sustainability across society. While reflecting the Center's core values of care, privacy, and tolerance, the visual rebranding signifies Erada's efforts to enhance communication and engagement, and involve the community in supporting recovery. The new logo also symbolises the Center's commitment to providing a therapeutic model that empowers recovering individuals through inclusive and integrated solutions. Protection and care The new identity aligns with the Center's strategy to create a strong foundation for therapeutic, rehabilitative, and preventive services, ensuring accessible, high-quality care for all segments of society, including the most vulnerable, in line with global standards. The identity also reflects the Center's objective of fostering a more accepting therapeutic environment, reducing the stigma of addiction, and encouraging individuals to seek treatment without hesitation. It also signifies the Center's efforts to motivate families and communities to support recovery, strengthen humanitarian and community work in Dubai, and pioneer a new model of empowerment and reintegration. A clear vision for the future His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Falaknaz, Chairman of the Board of Erada Center, said: "The launch of the new identity is more than a visual change, it is a new beginning that reflects our vision to build a future of greater wellbeing, resilience, and hope." In the coming phase, the Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation will focus on building partnerships and expanding services to be more inclusive and impactful. We aspire to be a regional reference in addiction treatment and a source of inspiration for patients and their families seeking recovery and a brighter, more optimistic life." The revamped corporate identity is part of a broader institutional transformation strategy to strengthen Erada Center's position as a leading local and regional institution. The organisation will continue to provide integrated, human-centred treatment services while supporting social reintegration and sustainable recovery.