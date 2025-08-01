His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today announced this year’s National Month campaign, an emirate-wide celebration ofthe UAE’s national occasions. To be held for the second consecutive year,from Flag Day on 3 November until Eid Al Etihad on 2 December 2025, the campaign aims to commemorate national occasions in a way that captures their true significance, while inspiring pride in the nation’s journey and providing an opportunity for the people of the UAE to express loyalty to its leadership. His Highness has tasked Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, with leading the campaign. In collaboration with government, semi-government, and private sector partners, Brand Dubai will bring together diverse stakeholders to create a unified celebration that honours the nation’s values and achievements. Speaking on the occasion, His Highness said:“Led by Brand Dubai, National Month is a collective effort to commemorate our national occasions in a coordinated and harmonised way. The campaign will be a powerful demonstration of national solidarity and our shared aspirations for the future, rooted in loyalty and belonging.We also directed the continuation of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign for the second year as part of National Month, to once again express the UAE people’s deep gratitude to the two remarkable leaders whose vision and generosity laid the foundations of the nation’s growth into one of the world’s leading countries.”His Highness stressed that the campaign’s success will be driven by teamwork, cooperation and unity, principles that have always underpinned the country’sprogress. Broad range of events The month-long initiative will feature diverse national, community, and cultural events that provide opportunities for all segments of society to show their pride in national identity and their appreciation for the profound importance of these occasions. Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “Coordination and integration are key to the success of the campaign inspired by the leadership’s vision and the enduring national values on which the Union was founded. It is also an opportunity for the community to express their love for the nation and their immense pride in its growth and success.”She noted that this year’s campaign will build on thestrong community engagement of the first edition of National Month, held in 2024, which saw the participation of over 200 government, semi-government and private organisations. This year’s edition is expected to see significantly greater participation, she added. HE Al Marri further said the #ZayedAndRashid campaign honours two leaders whose legacy continues to inspire generations, noting that the 2 billion social mediaengagements received by last year’s campaign underscore its impact. She added that preparations are already underway, with Brand Dubai coordinating the framework and outreach for this year’s celebrations. Creative campaign Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “This year’s National Month celebrations are designed to be a creative expression of our values and ideals, highlighting the importance of nationaloccasions in ways that are engaging and meaningful to the community.Working closely with talented content creators, Brand Dubai will organise a wide variety of events that reflect Dubai’s spirit as a city that embraces innovation.”She saidthat entrepreneurs and SMEs from Brand Dubai’s Proudly from Dubai network will contribute to the celebrations.“The campaign provides young entrepreneurs and small businesses with opportunities to participate in major citywide events, helping them showcase their work, grow their enterprises, and reach wider audiences.”