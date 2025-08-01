Emirates Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of ENOC Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE). Unveiled at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2025, the leading global sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition. This strategic partnership aims to provide next-generation Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) composite cylinders to enhance convenience and safety requirements of residential communities under the MBRHE management.

Under the agreement, Emirates Gas will install, supply, and distribute composite LPG cylinders and bulk supply solutions by filling central tanks in MBRHE's housing communities and buildings. In addition, Emirates Gas will also offer annual maintenance services to ensure the safety and efficiency of these installations across the Establishment's properties.

Light in weight and made of advanced composite materials, the state-of-the-art cylinders provided by Emirates Gas are durable and translucent, enabling customers to refill on time. The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of the two entities to deliver safe, sustainable, and efficient energy solutions to the residence of Dubai.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group, said: "At Emirates Gas, we are dedicated to supporting communities with safe, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions. Our partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment demonstrates our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies and industry expertise to enhance the quality of life, through meeting their LPG requirements and providing comprehensive maintenance services."

Mohammad Hassan AlShehhi, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, stated: "This partnership with Emirates Gas reflects the Establishment's vision of delivering integrated housing services founded on quality and innovation. The agreement contributes to enhancing infrastructure and operational efficiency across the residential communities managed by the Establishment through the adoption of modern and safe energy solutions."

He added: "We are committed to expanding strategic partnerships with the all sectors to support our vision of providing pioneering and sustainable housing services that align with Dubai's aspirations and the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. This initiative represents a practical step toward improving quality of life, ensuring service sustainability, and providing a stable and safe living environment for citizens."

The MoU lays the foundation for future collaboration, exploring additional opportunities to enhance LPG service delivery and promote the adoption of advanced energy solutions.