Registrations are now open for the ninth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), which promises to be the biggest and most community-focused yet, with everyone encouraged to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days when it gets underway from 1–30 November 2025. Since its launch in 2017, DFC – an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai – transforms the city into a vibrant fitness arena, inspiring more and morepeople to embrace healthier lifestyles through a free 30-day health and fitness activation unlike any other. Residents and visitors alike have embraced the initiative over the last eight editions, with 2.7 million participants joining last year’s event, marking a remarkable 244 per cent increase in participationsince 2017. With each edition, DFC empowers individuals to discoverwhatmotivates them most, while uniting the city through a simple yet powerful message: 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 days (30x30). This year’s edition coincides with the UAE’s “Year of Community”, adding an even deeper layer of purpose to the Challenge. DFC 2025 is set to bring people together like never before – turning daily movement into a shared experience that strengthens connections, keeps motivation high, and helps build lasting habits. It’s more than a month that focuseson fitness – it’sa time to move together, celebrate together, and take collective steps toward a healthier Dubai. Building on this spirit, the 2025 edition is themed ‘Find Your Challenge’– a city-wide call for everyone to explore new ways to get active. It’s an open invitation to discover activities that suit every age, ability, and interest, connect with others through movement, and embrace healthier habits together, creating a legacy that extends far beyond the 30 days. For those ready to push themselves, the 2025 edition brings back flagship events such as Dubai Ride presented by DP World on 2 November, and Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai on 23 November, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai into the world’s most iconic cycling and running tracks for a day each. Extended event Dubai Stand Up Paddle presented by RTA returns from 8-9 Novemberat the stunning Hatta Dam. Now in its third edition, this mass-participation favourite promises to be bigger and better than ever, being extended to take place over two days. And for the first time, a fourth flagship event joins the line-up: Dubai Yoga on 30 November, the mass yoga event closing DFC’s ninth edition with Dubai’s largest mindful exhale. More details on all of DFC’s mass-participation events will be announced shortly. Beyond the flagship events, participants can “Find Your Challenge”at three free Fitness Villages, offering everything from classes and workouts to dedicated ladies’ areas, group classes, basketball, football, padel and volleyball courts ready for action, and much more. Participants can find free classes and activities at community fitness hubs, with fun group workouts and high-energy sessions, while thousands of free classes across the city will keep Dubai active throughout this month-long celebration of movement. A full calendar of events will be announced soon – introducing more ways than ever to get active. Make sure to register now to be the first to learn moreabout all the exciting events in storeand to register for the four flagship events. World-class sporting events join the Challenge Additionally, DFC will also playhost toseveral world-class international sporting events, further cementing the city’s reputation as a global hub for sport and wellness. Highlights include Dubai Premier Padel P1 (9–16 November), Dubai T100 Triathlon (15–16 November), Baseball United Season One (25–26 November), the season-ending DP World Tour Championship (13–16 November) and the iconic Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens (28–30 November) all taking place during the month – showcasing Dubai’s growing status as one of the world’s premier sporting capitals. His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: “Since its inception, Dubai Fitness Challenge has played a vital role in supporting our city’s vision of becoming one of the most active and healthiest in the world. The simplicity of the 30x30 concept – 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days – continues to inspire people of all ages and fitness levels to prioritise their health and wellbeing. “This ninth edition, delivered in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, carries special meaning in the ‘Year of Community,’ as it highlights the unifying power of movement and the connections that form when people come together with a shared goal. Beyond the events themselves, DFC is building a powerful legacy – fostering lifelong healthy habits and encouraging a mindset where fitness is part of everyday life. That spirit of connection is what makes this initiative so impactful, year after year.” Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: “Dubai Fitness Challenge, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, continues to grow in both scale and impact – leaving a meaningful legacy that promotes long-term wellbeing across our communities. At its core, the 30x30 concept remains a powerful tool for making fitness accessible and empowering people of all ages and abilities to embrace an active lifestyle, whether through organised events or personal routines. “In the UAE’s ‘Year of Community,’ the 2025 edition reinforces the values of connection and shared purpose, with a diverse calendar of free activities ranging from flagship events like Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, and the brand-new Dubai Yoga, to our three Fitness Villages and community-focused fitness hubs and free classes across the city. As we look ahead to the milestone tenth year of DFC in 2026, we remain committed to nurturing a city-wide culture of health, movement, and togetherness – one that creates a lasting legacy for future generations.” Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), with the support of Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, Mai Dubai, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).