Ahmed Bin Saeed Chairs Dubai Free Zones Council Meeting, Reviews Efforts To Strengthen Role Of Free Zones In Supporting Dubai’s Growth #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Ahmed Bin Saeed Chairs Dubai Free Zones Council Meeting, Reviews Efforts To Strengthen Role Of Free Zones In Supporting Dubai’s Growth
(3 October 2025)
The Council reaffirms commitment to enhanced compliance standards and initiatives to expand the entrepreneurial ecosystem


  

The Dubai Free Zones Council (DFZC), chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, held its 32nd meeting to address several strategic initiatives aimed at reinforcing the role of free zones as a key driver of Dubai’s economic growth and a vital contributor to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next decade and position it among the world’s top three urban economies.

Pioneering digital platform showcased

Council members were briefed on the Ignyte initiative, developed by the Dubai International Financial Centre. This pioneering digital platform connects startups with experts, investors, and major corporations, thereby strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem and aligning with the objectives of Dubai’s Digital Economy Strategy.

The Council praised the initiative and emphasised the importance of extending its benefits to free zone companies, to boost growth, innovation, and expansion into global markets.

The Council also discussed updates related to the Special Economic Zones Law, issuing directions for continued consultations with federal and local entities regarding the necessary legislative procedures. These efforts aim to enhance the investment environment and promote sustainable competitiveness across free zones.

Expanding training and job opportunities

As part of its focus on social development and attracting Emirati talent, the Council examined challenges related to Emiratisation within free zone companies. It recommended intensifying efforts to increase training and employment opportunities for national graduates and prepare them for the job market. It also stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai to ensure the recruitment and empowerment of Emirati professionals, enabling their active contribution to the private sector.

World Free Zones Organization annual conference

Council members were also briefed on preparations for the 11th annual World Congress of the World Free Zones Organization, which will be hosted in Hainan Province, China, from 10 to 12October, 2025, atthe Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Centre. The event will bring together over 1,500 senior policymakers, business leaders, investors, and free zone experts from around the world. Held under the theme ‘Zones: Gateways to Global Prosperity, Trade, and Sustainable Innovation,’ the conference will serve as a prominent platform for knowledge exchange, experience sharing, and strengthening international partnerships in the free zone sector.

The Council affirmed that the issues discussed, and other topics addressed during the meeting reflect the growing role of free zones in supporting sustainable economic growth, stimulating investment, and solidifying Dubai’s position as a leading global business destination.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance