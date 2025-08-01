The Dubai Free Zones Council (DFZC), chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, held its 32nd meeting to address several strategic initiatives aimed at reinforcing the role of free zones as a key driver of Dubai’s economic growth and a vital contributor to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next decade and position it among the world’s top three urban economies. Pioneering digital platform showcased Council members were briefed on the Ignyte initiative, developed by the Dubai International Financial Centre. This pioneering digital platform connects startups with experts, investors, and major corporations, thereby strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem and aligning with the objectives of Dubai’s Digital Economy Strategy. The Council praised the initiative and emphasised the importance of extending its benefits to free zone companies, to boost growth, innovation, and expansion into global markets. The Council also discussed updates related to the Special Economic Zones Law, issuing directions for continued consultations with federal and local entities regarding the necessary legislative procedures. These efforts aim to enhance the investment environment and promote sustainable competitiveness across free zones. Expanding training and job opportunities As part of its focus on social development and attracting Emirati talent, the Council examined challenges related to Emiratisation within free zone companies. It recommended intensifying efforts to increase training and employment opportunities for national graduates and prepare them for the job market. It also stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai to ensure the recruitment and empowerment of Emirati professionals, enabling their active contribution to the private sector. World Free Zones Organization annual conference Council members were also briefed on preparations for the 11th annual World Congress of the World Free Zones Organization, which will be hosted in Hainan Province, China, from 10 to 12October, 2025, atthe Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Centre. The event will bring together over 1,500 senior policymakers, business leaders, investors, and free zone experts from around the world. Held under the theme ‘Zones: Gateways to Global Prosperity, Trade, and Sustainable Innovation,’ the conference will serve as a prominent platform for knowledge exchange, experience sharing, and strengthening international partnerships in the free zone sector. The Council affirmed that the issues discussed, and other topics addressed during the meeting reflect the growing role of free zones in supporting sustainable economic growth, stimulating investment, and solidifying Dubai’s position as a leading global business destination.