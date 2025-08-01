His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, today inaugurated the 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo featuring 270 exhibitors from 50 countries, with the event expected to attract over 15,000 visitors from around the world. The AccessAbilities Expo 2025, the largest of its kind in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, serves as a key platform advancing the UAE’s efforts to empower People of Determination and aligns with the Dubai Strategic Plan 2033 to make the city the best place to live, work, and visit. It also highlights the UAE’s leadership in promoting inclusion and accessible infrastructure, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and equal opportunities. The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai;HE Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; HE Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai;HE Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al-Falasi. Director General Dubai Government Human Resources Department; HEDr. Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA);HE Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; and HE Omar BuShehab, Director General of Dubai Land Department, along with a number of senior officials and experts. His Highness Sheikh Mansoor toured the exhibition accompanied by Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, exploring a host of international and local pavilions. During the tour, His Highness visited the stands of several leading international companies specialising in empowering People of Determination, exploring the latest technological innovations and dedicated services for their welfare.He reviewed the latest products from China’s ChangzhouWonsh Ramp Industry, learning how their designs safely and effectively meet the needs of People of Determination. At the American company AccessRec’s pavilion, he was apprised about advanced solutions aimed at improving accessibility in various environments. His Highness also explored innovations from Canada’s TrySight Inc, which provides assistive devices and technologies for the visually impaired, and visited the pavilion of the UK’s Deal Progress, which focuses on developing innovative rehabilitation products and services. His Highness Sheikh Mansooralso visited the pavilions of Dubai Municipality, RTA, Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Police, CDA, and the Dubai Health Authority, learning about the products and services showcased at the event. His Highness also visited pavilions of Dubai Duty Free, Emirates Airlines, Ministry of Family, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination. The exhibition showcases cutting-edge technologies catering to a wide spectrum of physical, visual, auditory, intellectual, and autism-related disabilities. The World Health Organization notes that only one in ten people who need assistive technology currently have access to it, often due to high costs or a shortage of trained personnel. By 2030, over two billion people are expected to require at least one assistive device, with the global market projected to reach approximately $47.1 billion by 2031. Among the key innovations at the 7th edition of the exhibition, several technological aids debuting in the region include AI-powered smart glasses providing real-time translation and visual support for the visually impaired, advanced bionic limbs that replicate natural movement to enhance independence, smartphone apps linking People of Determination to specialised transport services, real-time voice and text recognition tools for the deaf and hard of hearing, and digital solutions that support innovative learning and communication for individuals on the autism spectrum.