Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, preparations have commenced to relocate GITEX GLOBAL, together with Expand North Star, to its new home at Expo City Dubai next year. Marking a fresh chapter in its journey, the prestigious international technology event will be held from 7 to 11 December 2026. HH Sheikh Hamdan also directed the organisation of the world’s first and largest ‘TechCation’ experience at the event, blending technology and lifestyle through citywide activations. The move is set to advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and strengthen the city’s position among the world’s top three urban economies.After 45 years of firmly installing Dubai and the UAE as leaders on the global technology map, GITEX GLOBAL is set to reshape the international tech events calendar with a 2026 edition that introduces a new dimension of innovation, business, and lifestyle experiences.TechCation, a next-generation fusion of creativity, discovery, and destination appeal, will debut at the event, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a premier global destination — a standing validated by its number one ranking in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations Awards 2024. The event’s shift to December is a strategic repositioning that places GITEX at the heart of Dubai’s vibrant tourism season,offering international tech executives and investors a chance to explore the city’s distinctive social and cultural calendar, providing the perfect backdrop for more immersive and longer stays. Beyond the show floor, GITEX TechCation unfolds across the entire city – transforming Dubai into a live, connected convergence of business, technology, and lifestyle. GITEX closely collaborates with the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism, along with leading entities and stakeholders representing sports and wellness, hospitality, eco-tourism, and lifestyle sectors to create memorable staycation programmes. World-leading tech destination GITEX TechCation has been conceived in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which envisions the city among the world’s top three urban economies by 2033. The D33 Agenda reinforces Dubai’s status as a preferred destination for technology leaders, investors, and digital nomads — offering an exceptional environment built on world-class business, cultural, and lifestyle infrastructure in one of the world’s safest and most connected cities. Building on this foundation, Dubai continues to strengthen its global competitiveness, foster a knowledge-based economy, and create an enabling ecosystem for international investment and talent. The city’s remarkable rise is reflected in its leading global rankings. In September 2025, Dubai ranked first worldwide in Greenfield FDI projects, attracting $11 billion in inflows during the first half of the year (Dubai FDI Monitor). It has also emerged as a hub for digital nomads, ranking No. 1 globally in the Savills Executive Nomad Index and No. 2 in the VisaGuide Digital Nomad Visa Index. By attracting a globally mobile talent pool, GITEX TechCationis set to reinforce Dubai’s positioning as the world’s best city to live, create, and scale innovative ideas. GITEX 5.0 in 2026 – a new era of frontier growth The 2026 edition represents a landmark progression in the show’s journey to spawn new tech movements across the world as GITEX 5.0. Thenew venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City,is set to undergo a $2.7 billion expansion to become the largest purpose-built indoor events venue in the region. The expanded venue signals a new energy and the reinvention of GITEX into a new frontier show that aligns with the next era of global tech growth and the rising ambitions of AI economies worldwide. The show opens on 7 December with the new outcomes-focused GITEX Scale Summit for global leaders, a day dedicated to high-level strategic dialogue on the decisive trends, opportunities and policy frameworks influencing global AI economies. From 8–11 December, the Expo showcases the most frontier-pushing innovations, from AI and quantum technologies to biosciences and advanced manufacturing, to spark collaborations across future critical sectors. December 2026 in Dubai Expo City will see GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star coming back together in one location, creating a single, integrated platform that amplifies the full spectrum of the global innovation ecosystem - from tech giants and policymakers to startups, investors, and visionary founders, further reinforcing the city’s role as the most influential meeting point for scale, capital, and ideas. Together, GITEX 5.0 and TechCationwill mark a redefining moment in the global event’s journey: a reimagined global platform where next-generation technologies converge with a city built to inspire, connect, and accelerate the future.