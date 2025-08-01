The UAE Gender Balance Council convened its second meeting of 2025at the headquarters of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC) to review national progress and initiatives by member federal entities to embed gender balance across sectors and enhance its global standing, in line with the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership. The meeting also discussed upcoming projects following the Cabinet’s recent approval of the Council’s new membership, which reinforces its strategic role through enhanced collaboration with government stakeholders. Strategic Priorities Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasized that advancing gender balance on a national level requires cohesive action across all government entities, underscoring the importance of aligning strategies and driving collective progress. “We remain dedicated to accelerating gender balance through forward-looking policies and impactful strategic initiatives that transform our ambitions into measurable results.” Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri emphasised that the strategic initiativesreviewed by member ministries and federal entities represent an exemplary model of government integration and partnership in advancing the UAE’s vision to be among the world’s leading nations. She noted that the innovative initiatives and policies also reflect a shared commitment to embedding gender balance across organisational frameworks and strengthening diversity and inclusion in the workplace. “These efforts enhance women’s economic participation, reinforce equal opportunity, and affirm the UAE’s commitment to sustainable development,” Al Marri said. “Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Council continues to advance impactful regional and international partnerships that achieve measurable and sustainable progress.” Coordinating National Efforts During the meeting, members reviewed national initiatives that demonstrate the collective responsibility of government entities to advance gender balance across society, the labour market, and the economy through collaboration. The Ministry of Economy presented insights on the growing role of women in national economic activity, while the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation outlined its initiatives to foster flexible and equitable workplace environments.The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood also highlighted achievements in empowering mothers and protecting children’s rights. Her Excellency Mouza Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, affirmed that the discussions demonstrate the strong commitment of government entities to further advance gender balance nationwide. “The Council will continue to intensify efforts to broaden opportunities in line with international best practices,” she said. “These initiatives reinforce the UAE’s success in embedding gender balance as a cornerstone of sustainable growth.” Renewed Momentum The meeting concluded with members reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration, fostering data-driven policymaking, and delivering measurable impact in support of the UAE’s vision for inclusive and sustainable progress.