Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club (DPC) announced that it will organise the 10th edition of the Emirati Media Forum (EMF) on 28 October at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. The event will bring together heads of UAE media organisations, editors-in-chief, prominent writers, opinion leaders and professionals from across the media sector, alongside Emirati content creators and digital influencers. Since its inception, the Forum has provided a platform for shaping dialogue on the UAE’s media landscape, addressing key developments and opportunities for growth. It has played a vital role in shaping a unified vision to enhance the strength, influence and global competitiveness of Emirati media in line with the UAE’s rising international profile. This year’s edition will address a wide range of issues, including the impact of regional and global developments on the UAE’s media, the country’s unique cultural and social diversity, and the national media’s role in countering misinformation, strengthening trust and empowering youth and content creators to highlight the UAE’s achievements to a global audience. The discussions will also explore how the UAE’s media sector is embracing digital transformation and employing modern technologies to deliver impactful content. Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said thatsince its launch, theForum hasserved as a key national platform for exploring issues that lie at the heart of Emirati media and its vital role in accelerating the country’s development. Her Excellency said: “Today, we need a media sector that is agile, creative and aware of the rapid transformations taking place around us — one that can respond to changes with professionalism and a deep sense of responsibility. The Forum is an opportunity to reaffirm the media’s vital role in safeguarding national achievements, supporting the UAE’s development journey, and communicating its message to the world with credibility and impact.” She added: “Over the past decade, the Forum has captured both the ambitions and challenges of the media sector. As we celebrate its tenth edition, we look ahead to a new phase of dialogue that encourages practical ideas and future-focused perspectives. The Emirati Media Forum has become a key pillar of the UAE’s media landscape. Guided by the vision of our leadership, we continue to believe in the power of the word as a driver of progress and in the importance of dialogue as a means to renew ideas, expand collaboration and strengthen our national media.” A Platform for Collaboration Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “For a decade, the Forum has brought together leaders and professionals from across the UAE’s media landscape to discuss the sector’s progress, future direction and emerging challenges. As the UAE continues to achieve remarkable growth across all fields amid rapid global change, the media must move beyond its traditional role of reporting news to become an active contributor to shaping the future.” “Our goal is to build a media sector that drives positive change, embraces innovation, and leverages technology and artificial intelligence to enhance its credibility and leadership. We look forward to this year’s edition generating new ideas and forward-looking perspectives that further strengthen the regional and global standing of the UAE’s media sector.” Since its launch in 2013, the Emirati Media Forum has played an influential role in strengthening dialogue within the UAE’s media sector, fostering collaboration and promoting professional standards, reinforcing the country’s leadership at both regional and global levels. The 10th edition of the event will build on this legacy by bringing together leading experts and professionals for constructive discussions on the future of the industry.