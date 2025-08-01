Venom Foundation is a financial technology company founded in Abu Dhabi, specializing in the development and implementation of high-performance blockchain solutions. Venom’s mission is to provide blockchain infrastructure capable of streamlining financial services that is adaptable and scalable to the needs of massive national and international enterprises.



The Venom Foundation specialized in the creation, deployment, and integration of decentralized applications and services with a focus on security, speed, and regulatory compliance.



Core areas of activity:

- Collaboration with government organizations and large enterprises to implement solutions for national economies.

- Development and maintenance of a blockchain ecosystem supporting high-speed transactions (up to 150,000 TPS).

- Embedded compliance with KYC/AML regulations at the protocol level.

- Cross-chain interoperability (EVM, WASM, native VM) without compromising security.

- Integration of blockchain tech with real economic sectors, including: financing, supply chains, and green economic initiatives.



Achievements and milestones:

- Venom technology facilitates transaction finalization in under 3 seconds at 150,000 TPS — significantly exceeding existing market solutions.

- A unique approach to regulatory compliance at the protocol level, making the platform attractive to governments and major banks.

- Active expansion into Asian markets and cooperation with leading global companies on technological sovereignty.



Key company spokesperson:

Christopher Louis Tsu, CEO of Venom Foundation



We are ready to:

1. Provide expert opinions, prompt comments, interviews, and participate in content preparation.

2. Quickly handle complex issues and always stay available, ensuring no delays in comment approval.



