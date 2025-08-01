FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says the backing of the influential Paris Basketball Foundation for the United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) coalition is another boost for the global fight against digital harm in sport.

The Paris Basketball Foundation supports projects linked to sport, education, health and mental health, the environment and solidarity, making them a natural partner for the UAOA coalition.

Ben Sulayem, the UAOA Founder and FIA President, said:“Sport has the power to unite, inspire and shape values. To preserve that integrity, we must eliminate online abuse and ensure that respect remains at the heart of every competition.

“Through the United Against Online Abuse coalition, we are building a global movement to shield athletes, officials, volunteers and fans from digital harm, and to champion mental health across every sport. I applaud Paris Basketball and its Foundation for standing with us to safeguard respect, inclusion and fairness both on and off the court.”

The Paris Basketball Foundation signed the UAOA Charter during a dedicated basketball match staged as part of France’s Mental Health Information Weeks, reaffirming their commitment to a safe and respectful environment for youth, an essential issue in the digital age.

They also hosted workshops and events to provide young athletes with tools to better manage stress, anxiety and performance.

Willem Groenewald, FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Sustainability, said: “Online abuse can have a profound impact on the mental health of young people, athletes and fans alike.

“Through the United Against Online Abuse campaign, the FIA is working hand in hand with partners like Paris Basketball to build a safer, more inclusive sporting environment for everyone.

“Winning this battle requires a collective global approach - uniting sport, technology, governments and academia behind a shared mission. We are proud to welcome the Club and its Foundation to this global coalition and to stand united for respect and mental health in sport.”

Founded in 2023 by FIA President Ben Sulayem, the UAOA campaign is a research-led coalition supported by the FIA Foundation. It has witnessed rapid growth in recent months and was recently awarded Peace and Sport’s prestigious Coalition for Peace award.

Uniting international sport federations and organisations, national governments and technology platforms, UAOA is dedicated to fostering behavioural change through education and research.