Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai,the Organising Committee of DUBAI GAMES, the emirate’s premier team-based sporting event, announced that the 7th edition of the tournament will take place from 12 to 15 February 2026.

Building on its remarkable success since its inception, DUBAI GAMES continues to consolidate its position as a leading sporting platform that embodies the spirit of challenge and teamwork. Through competitions rooted in the values of participation and collaboration, the event reaffirms Dubai’s status as a global hub for major sporting events.

The 7th edition of DUBAI GAMES will be organised in collaboration with DP World as Official Partner, Dubai Sports Council as Strategic Partner, and Emarat and DAMAC as Diamond Sponsors.

The Organising Committee confirmed that the upcoming edition will introduce enhanced challenges aimed at testing the physical and mental endurance of participants across five categories: Battle of the Government – Men, Battle of the Government – Women, Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities, and Battle of the Juniors.

For the latest updates on DUBAI GAMES 2026, follow @DubaiGames on Instagram, TikTok, and X.