Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Healthcare Future Summit (HFS) 2025 was inaugurated by His Excellency Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority(DHA), at the Dubai World Trade Centre today. Over the course of its three days, the summit is expected to welcome over 4,500 participants from around the world. The summit is being held alongside the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM), and the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM), bringing together global healthcare leaders, medical professionals, and industry innovators to explore the latest scientific advancements and the future of healthcare. His Excellency Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali was accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, and several senior officials. The summit has attracted over 50 leading brands from more than 20 countries and features more than 70 expert speakers contributing to an extensive scientific programme. The agenda includes a two-track conference with over 20 sessions and more than 50 lectures, offering attendees a total of 17.25 CME credit hours. By combining knowledge sharing, innovation, and global expertise, HFS 2025 highlights Dubai’s status as a premier hub for healthcare excellence and demonstrates the UAE’s dedication to advancing medical science and enhancing health outcomes worldwide. His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, and CEO of the Healthcare Future Summit, stated: “The Healthcare Future Summit 2025, held alongside the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM), and the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM), brings together innovation, knowledge, and cutting-edge medical technologies under one roof. The event provides doctors and experts with the opportunity to explore the latest solutions, experience advanced technologies, and build global partnerships that redefine the future of healthcare from a comprehensive perspective, integrating artificial intelligence, diagnostic medicine and specialised fields in radiology and family medicine.” The 12th edition of the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM 2025) brings together 50 leading brands from the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors and features over 45 expert speakers, alongside more than 120 poster presentations. Networking opportunities The 10th edition of the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM) advances medical education through a collaboration with the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), which will host sessions on CT of bowel obstruction and emergency imaging. Experts from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and the Indian Society of Radiographers and Technologists (ISRT) will share insights. The meeting features over 50 participating brands, 85 speakers, 24 scientific sessions, and over 30 poster presentations, offering extensive opportunities for learning, networking, and exploring innovations in medical imaging. The Healthcare Future Summit 2025, ARM and IFM are organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, and supported by the DHA.