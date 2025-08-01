Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), attended the ‘Al Ameen Forum 2025’. Held in conjunction with the ‘Year of Community’,the forum’s events and activities were underpinned by the theme ‘The Security of the Community’, reaffirming its position as a leading intellectual platform addressing the concept of community security in the UAE within a futuristic framework. In her keynote address at the forum, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), presented a profound perspective on the role of culture as the first line of defence for communities. Her Highness explained that a culturally attuned society is inherently secure, capable of discernment amidst the flood of digital content. Her Highness emphasised that the mission at hand today is to elevate culture from its traditional framework to become a living tool that shapes human consciousness and sentiment. A society that celebrates its creativity and identity and contributes to producing meaningful content possesses the strongest tools for intellectual and community protection. Her Highness also toured an exhibition held on the sidelines of the forum, where she was briefed on a range of initiatives and practical services that translate the concept of community security into a tangible experience. The exhibition featured active participation from a host of leading entities. Organisedby the ‘Al Ameen Service’, the Al Ameen Forumembodies this national vision by translating the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’ into an intellectual and practical dialogue, reiterating that the strength and cohesion of society are the cornerstones of the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable security system. Shared responsibility During the event, and in a practical move embodying the future directions of community security, the ‘AI Screen – Al Ameen’ service, powered by artificial intelligence and affiliated with the ‘Al Ameen Service,’ was launched. The newly launched service is an interactive digital interface designed to strengthen communication bridges between the Al Ameen Service and the community. This innovative service, which will be available in public spaces, aims to transform these areas into proactive community safety hubs by facilitating incident reporting and then creatively disseminating security awareness among all segments of society, representing a qualitative leap in the concept of community partnership. The service relies on a set of advanced technologies that make it unique. When a person approaches the screen, an animated graphic ‘avatar’ appears to initiate a natural interactive dialogue. The screen enables users to report incidents or suspicious activities with complete confidentiality, with the additional option for direct virtual communication with a service employee when needed. Smart interface To ensure a deeper understanding of the situation, the system is equipped with AI technology capable of analysing emotions, facial expressions, and body language, helping to adapt the conversation style and enrich the report with accurate information. The system also supports multiple languages with simultaneous voice translation to ensure accessibility foreveryone. Showcasing the ‘Year of Community’ by focusing on the values of cohesion, cooperation, and shared responsibility in ensuring security, the forum was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; His Excellency Lieutenant General Awadh Hadher Jumaa Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai’s State Security Department; His Excellency Major General Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director General of Dubai’s State Security Department; His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security; His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; His Excellency Omar Bushahab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, and other senior officials. The forum featured a series of insightful keynote speeches and panel discussions exploring the various dimensions of community security, with top officials and decision-makers sharing their visions on building a safe and stable society. Integrated dimensions His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai's State Security Department, stressed that the forum embodies the leadership's vision to develop the concept of security with a futuristic outlook. His Excellency said: “Community security is our established philosophy; true security begins with individual awareness and grows with community solidarity. This forum is an advanced step towards activating the role of every individual and institution to be true partners in a comprehensive security system capable of adapting to the era's changes and protecting our national achievements.” The forum featured extensive discussions and dialogues right through to its conclusion. During a session on media and influencers, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, said: “The ethical responsibility of influencers and media platforms is an integral part of community security, as a single word can build or destroy awareness.” Touching on the community development aspect, Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, noted that family cohesion and strong social relations in neighbourhoods are the true safety valves. “We invest in people to build a strong society that protects itself,” she said, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, addressed the urban dimension of community security, asserting that the planning of cities must focus on building the modern ‘Freej’(neighbourhood) that enhances human connection and belonging, as “the structure of place shapes the identity and security of the community.” His Excellency Omar Bushahab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, discussed the demographic dimension, stressing that Dubai’s diversity is a source of strength. “Our mission is to transform this diversity into solid social cohesion, as it is the foundation of our stability, security, and prosperity,” he said.