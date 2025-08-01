Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, the winners of the ninth edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, were honoured at an official ceremony held today. The latest edition of the Award reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to advancing the Arabic language as a key pillar of cultural identity and heritage. It also advances the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to empower Arabic and expand its global presence. Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The Arabic language carries within it a timeless legacy of wisdom and beauty as the language of our past and the voice of our future. The Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award reflects our renewed commitment to safeguarding our invaluable heritage and ensuring it continues to flourish in an era of rapid technological and intellectual transformation. From Dubai, these initiatives serve as beacons that elevate global appreciation of the Arabic language, revealing it not only as a means of expression but as a bridge of culture, communication, and innovation.” Her Highness added: “We take great pride in the exceptional calibre of this year’s submissions and in the growing global recognition the Award receives with every edition. What we celebrate today is a collective reaffirmation that Arabic is a language and a shared civilisational legacy connecting us across generations.” His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award embodies His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to strengthen the Arabic language’s global presence. It serves as a strategic platform that promotes excellence and innovation in fields such as education, technology, media, and language policy.” He further added: “Since its inception, the Award has sought to recognise creativity and innovation that serve the Arabic language. The ninth edition continues along this path, with submissions that reflect the depth of impact and the growing global interest in Arabic.” His Excellency Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, stated: “The remarkable international participation this year highlights a deepening awareness of Arabic’s importance as a cultural and civilisational bridge. We received entries from institutions and individuals across 65 countries, which demonstrates how the Award has become a global platform for those devoted to the Arabic language. Additionally, each entry we received reflects a genuine commitment to preserving Arabic and enhancing its role as a vital element in shaping the knowledge society of the future.” Winners of the 9th edition Education category: Best way to teach and learn Arabic in early education: Anisa Alif (UAE) Best initiative to teach Arabic to non-Arabic speakers: Faseeh Center for Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers (Jordan) Best initiative for teaching Arabic in school education (grades 1 to 12): Abjadiyat (UAE) Technology category: Best initiative in using social networking or intelligent technical application for learning and publishing Arabic: Ataalam app (Lebanon) Best initiative to develop and publish Arabic digital content or Arabic language processors: Arabee Tools (software tools for the Arabic language in Python and Java) (Palestine) Media and Communication category: Best work in Arabic language in electronic media and social media channels: Majarra app (UAE) Linguistic Policy, Planning and Arabisation category: Best localisation or translation project: Translation of the book ‘Good Governance of Antimicrobial Use’ (Egypt) Culture, Intellect and Knowledge Society category: Best artistic, cultural or intellectual work to serve the Arabic language: ‘Student Behaviour Management Plays (Values and Principles)’ (Oman) Best initiative to promote reading culture and knowledge society: Arabian Days Festival (Ayyam Arabia) (UAE). Distinguished Global Personality Award: Adiba Romero Sánchez (Spain) This year’s edition attracted entries from 65 countries, with participation from both individuals and institutions. The Education category received the highest number of submissions, underscoring the importance of teaching and learning Arabic around the world. The Award’s total prize money of AED2.8 million (US$770,000) is distributed among the winners across categories to encourage innovation and promote competitiveness in projects related to the Arabic language. Since its establishment, the Award has honoured more than 80 winners from around the world and contributed to building a vibrant ecosystem that supports impactful and sustainable linguistic initiatives. Through this Award, Dubai continues to reaffirm its position as a global centre of cultural innovation and intellectual exchange. The emirate remains a hub for pioneering projects that elevate the Arabic language and connect it to the future of humanity, guided by the leadership’s belief that language is the foundation of sustainable development and cultural progress.