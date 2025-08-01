Under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifaof Bahrain andin the presence of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, attended the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Asian Youth Games on Wednesday evening at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre. His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the heads of the participating delegations at Al Sakhir Palace, congratulating everyone present on the opening of the Games, which will continue until 31 October 2025. Upon his arrival at Bahrain International Airport,His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed was welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee. During programmesthat followed the opening ceremony, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Executive Office; His Excellency Fahad Mohammed Salem bin KardousAl Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain; His Excellency Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports; His Excellency Major General Dr. Mohammed Al Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation; and His Excellency Abdullah Mubarak Al Mehairi, Director of the UAE Camel Racing Federation. The opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the Kingdom of Bahrain and was followed by a variety of segments reflecting key aspects of the host country’s heritage. His Highness saluted the UAE contingent at the Games as they paraded behind the UAE Flag. The UAE flag was carried by Ali Al Kaabi, a member of the UAE national triathlon team, and Sheikha Al Ketbi, a member of the UAE national taekwondo team.In keeping with established traditions, the UAE contingent participated in the flag-raisingceremony before the competitive action kicked off. Addressing UAE athletes taking part in the Games, His Highness emphasised that representing the nation and striving to fly its flag high is the ultimate honour and source of pride. This quest is the noblest mission in the journey of all athletes who dedicate long hours of training and preparation for the memorablemoment when the UAE flag is hoisted on the podium – a moment worthy of every effort and sacrifice. Highest standards His Highness Sheikh Mansoor added that Emirati athletes have always aspired for the higheststandards of excellence, with their accomplishments proclaimingmerit and distinction. Being a youth event, the Gameshighlighted the UAE leadership’s vision for the youth and its unwavering commitment to providingrising talentsall the support, attention, and empowerment they needed. The leadership’s backing, he said, underscores the importance accorded to nurturing talented youthsand enhancing their capabilities, particularly since the event serves as a preparatory stage for the Youth Olympics slated to be held next year in Dakar, Senegal. For the first time in the history of the Asian Youth Games, the opening ceremony was held indoors, at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre. The tournament featurescompetition across 26 different sporting disciplines, with more than 5,000 athletes from 45 countries across the Asian continentvying for top honours. His Highness commended the organising committee for the tremendous efforts it had exerted and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the Kingdom of Bahrain and its commitment to providing the best possible facilities for participating athletes and national delegations. Strong contingent The UAE is participating in the 3rd Asian Youth Games with a contingent of 152 athletes, including 107 male and 45 female participants. The UAE is competing across 19 sports: handball, 3x3 basketball, equestrian (show jumping and endurance), athletics, swimming, cycling (road), boxing, Muay Thai, e-sports, weightlifting, triathlon, taekwondo, table tennis, camel racing, badminton, golf, judo, jiu-jitsu, and mixed martial arts (MMA). As the action got underway in the competitive arena, the UAE national handball team defeated its Kazakh counterpart in its second match of the tournament on Tuesday,with the scoreline reading 35 – 27. Thewin follows the opening game loss against China in Group B, which also includes Kuwait, Iran, Thailand, and Kazakhstan. Earlier, UAE teams participating in equestrian (show jumping), athletics, Muay Thai, basketball, triathlon, taekwondo, golf, boxing, and mixed martial arts (MMA)arrived in Bahrain on Tuesdayand were greeted by members of the UAE National Olympic Committee, who wished them all success at the Games.