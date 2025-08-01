Under the patronage and leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai is once again set to host the world’s most diverse gathering of academic talent and innovators, the ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity, ’from 17 to 20 November 2025. The initiative brings together students and professors from leading universities across the globe to present solutions addressing humanity’s most pressing social and environmental challenges. The yearly showcase represents a collaborative effort involving Prototypes for Humanity, an Art Dubai Group initiative, in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation. The programme supports university innovators from around the world to advance their solutions towards real-world application and growth. With the submission phase for the 2025 edition now complete, 100 projects will be shortlisted from a total pool of over 3,000 submissions from students, recent graduates, and professors representing more than 1,200 universities across 120 countries. Entries this year include those from Stanford, Oxford, Cambridge, and MIT, alongside first-time participants from Bolivia, Rwanda and Uzbekistan. The 100 selected projects will be invited to showcase their innovations in Dubai, at AREA 2071, Emirates Towers Boulevard, alongside the 4th edition of the Dubai Future Forum, and 5 of them will be honoured at the awards ceremony held as part of the event. The exhibition will highlight an extensive range of ideas tackling today’s most urgent global issues, from healthcare, agriculture, water, and energy to mobility, environment, and civil society. With a legacy spanning more than a decade, Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity underscores academia’s essential role in shaping solutions to complex global challenges. The programme provides participants with access to government, industry leaders, venture experts, and funding opportunities, helping translate ideas into scalable innovations that deliver real-world impact. Students will also gain the opportunity to access a dedicated programme focusing on piloting projects with leading companies from the region. This year’s submissions reveal a growing trend of highly specialised solutions tailored to real-world needs, as well as a rising commitment among innovators to democratise access to technology, ensuring that their solutions are inclusive and globally beneficial. Empowering platform His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), affirmed that this global initiative continues to draw some of the brightest minds and most creative talents from leading universities and institutions around the world to Dubai. It serves as a unique platform that unites the efforts of government, academia, and innovators to transform global challenges into opportunities and develop practical solutions that advance humanity. Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC Group said: “Under its wise leadership, Dubai has established itself as a global hub for talent, innovation, and creativity. The ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ initiative is a remarkable example of how the city continues to inspire and empower young innovators to develop technologies that have a meaningful impact on people’s lives. At DAMAC, we are proud to support this initiative as it reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and transforming ideas into real solutions that benefit the UAE and the entire world. “Our partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation aligns with Dubai’s vision to strengthen its position as a leading global centre for technology and creativity. Together, we aim to encourage and enable the next generation of innovators to create solutions that address global challenges and contribute to a better, more sustainable future for all,” he added. Democratising solutions Tadeu Baldani Caravieri, Director of Prototypes for Humanity, said: “Across the board, we are seeing a trend this year in the innovations democratising solutions, making them more accessible and affordable, so that all countries can use vital technology that will help solve real-world problems in key areas such as healthcare, climate devastation and agriculture. The calibre of entries this year is testament to the reputation that we have built over the last decade, gaining attention from the brightest and most able minds to submit thoroughly researched, hyperspecialised and specific innovations to tackle the world’s pressing social and environmental problems.” Numerous groundbreaking innovations that participated in Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity in previous years have progressed onto the next stage of development as part of the venture-building programmes offered by the initiative. For more information on Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity, please visit: Prototypesforhumanity.com.