The Dubai Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai Basketball to provide AED1.95 million in financial support for the ‘Dubai Schools’ project. The partnership aligns with Dubai's vision of inclusive and sustainable education and supports strategies to elevate educational quality and ensure equal learning opportunities for all. The initiative represents a practical step towards achieving the goals of the Education 33 strategy and the Dubai Social Agenda 33 aimed at building a cohesive and sustainable society. The signing ceremony was held at the Knowledge Fund Headquarters, in the presence of Adnan Hassan Darwish, Director of Resources and Corporate Communication at KFE, and Guido Fienga, President of Dubai Basketball, who signed the MoU on behalf of the club. Social responsibility This initiative aims to enrich the ‘Dubai Schools’ ecosystem and support its ongoing development journey, enhancing the quality of education and advancing the overall objectives of the project. It also contributes to providing financial support to deserving students, ensuring they have access to exceptional learning opportunities without financial barriers. The initiative reflects a strong sense of social responsibility and a firm commitment to supporting education and nurturing future generations. In this context, His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of KFE, stated: “We view this initiative by Dubai Basketball as a practical addition that enables us to accelerate expansion work and provide a comprehensive educational environment that meets the aspirations of students and parents alike. We welcome this type of support that directly improves the quality of educational outcomes and marks the beginning of a cooperation path we hope will expand in the future.” For his part, Guido Fienga, President of Dubai Basketball, said: “We are proud today of this initiative, which marks our first contribution to supporting school education and reflects our social responsibility beyond the scope of sports activities. We believe that direct investment in school infrastructure enhances societal cohesion, and we hope this step will mark the beginning of broader partnerships that contribute to building generations capable of excellence.” Spurringpublic-private collaboration This MoU is part of KFE's broader effort to promote high-quality, inclusive education in Dubai and ensure deserving students benefit from outstanding learning opportunities. ‘Dubai Schools’ is one of KFE’s flagship initiatives, offering a curriculum that integrates modern teaching methodologies with Emirati values. The project continues to flourish, with the Nad Al Sheba campus expansion scheduled to be completed by 2026. The expansion features state-of-the-art educationaland sports facilities designed to meet the needs of students and reflects global best practices in education. These efforts underscore KFE’s dedication to strengthening public-private collaboration and advancing Dubai’s vision of nurturing a distinguished and creative generation. Dubai Basketball’s contribution reflects its deep commitment to social responsibility and the belief that sports can play a vital role in shaping a stronger, more connected community. Through this partnership, the club supports the ‘Dubai Schools’ project by helping to enhance learning opportunities and inspire the next generation to pursue excellence, both in the classroom and beyond. As Dubai’s first home team to represent the city in top international leagues, the EuroLeague and the ABA League, the club embodies the spirit of ambition and leadership that defines Dubai’s vision for its youth. In addition to their achievements on the court, Dubai Basketball aims to create meaningful social impact by engaging students, nurturing talent, and motivating young people to dream big and contribute positively to their society.